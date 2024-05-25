Giulio Pellizzari becomes Italy's new Giro d’Italia celebrity after more audacious mountain attacks

Giulio Pellizzari of VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè was cheered by the Italian fans as he climbs the Monte Grappa

Italy doesn’t have a true Gran Tour contender but 20-year-old Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) became the tifosi’s new idol and hope for the future during the 2024 Giro d’Italia.

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) will ride into Rome on Sunday in the best young rider’s white jersey and finish fifth overall and is also a rider for the future. However, the tifosi cheered for Pellizzari the most, as he went on the attack on the slopes of Monte Grappa. At the finish of stage 20, he sat slumped, tired, but happy after another day on the attack.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) closed down Pellizzari’s solo attack on Monte Grappa but the Italian managed to stay with the chase and finish sixth on the stage.

“I didn’t win the stage as I’d hoped but I think time is on my side,” Pellizzari said with optimism. “When I was on the climb alone, everyone was calling my name and cheering me on. It made me feel as if I had three legs!"

More importantly, he was first to the summit of Monte Grappa on the first climb of the mountain and was second behind Pogačar on the second and final time over the 18km climb. He scored 58 points in the mountains classification and so moved past Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost) into second place, behind Pogačar.

With the Slovenian wearing the pink jersey during the final stage, Pellizzari will ride into Rome in the blue jersey. It is just rewards for his superb riding in the final week of his debut Giro d’Italia.

Pellizzari was second to Pogačar on the stage 16 Monte Pana finish after going on the attack. Pogačar caught and passed him in sight of the finish.

Pogačar seemed keen to let Pellizzari win the stage in the Dolomites, as they have the same agent, but other riders impacted the racing to the line, forcing Pogačar to press on.

In compensation, Pogačar gave Pellizzari his maglia rosa and sunglasses from the stage, so that the Italian could satisfy a request from his young brother.

Pellizzari had grown up admiring Pogačar, a photograph from 2019 capturing the two together at Strade Bianche. Pellizzari was 15 years old at that time, while Pogačar was a neo-pro with UAE Team Emirates.

Pellizzari was also in the break of the day on stage 15 and stage 20 of the 2024 Giro d’Italia. His second place overall at the 2023 Tour de l’Avenir behind Isaac del Toro of UAE Team Emirates, was not by chance.

“I came to Monte Grappa to see the Giro when Nairo Quintana won the time trial. To be back here and going on the attack fills me with pride.”

