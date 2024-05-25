Giulio Pellizzari becomes Italy's new Giro d’Italia celebrity after more audacious mountain attacks

20-year-old goes solo on Monte Grappa to wear blue KOM jersey into Rome

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA ITALY MAY 25 Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizane competes passing through to the Monte Grappa 1671m during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 20 a 184km stage from Alpago to Bassano del Grappa UCIWT on May 25 2024 in Bassano del Grappa Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Giulio Pellizzari of VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè was cheered by the Italian fans as he climbs the Monte Grappa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Italy doesn’t have a true Gran Tour contender but 20-year-old Giulio Pellizzari (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) became the tifosi’s new idol and hope for the future during the 2024 Giro d’Italia.

Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) will ride into Rome on Sunday in the best young rider’s white jersey and finish fifth overall and is also a rider for the future. However, the tifosi cheered for Pellizzari the most, as he went on the attack on the slopes of Monte Grappa. At the finish of stage 20, he sat slumped, tired, but happy after another day on the attack.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.