Tour Down Under past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 1999-2025

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 25 Jhonatan Narvaez of Ecuador and UAE Team Emirates Xrg celebrates at podium as Orange Santos Leaders Jersey winner during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 5 a 1457km stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill 371m UCIWT on January 25 2025 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates winning 2023 Town Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour Down Under past winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

2024

Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

2023

Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates

2020

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

2019

Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

2018

Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

2017

Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2016

Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge

2015

Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team

2014

Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge

2013

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling

2012

Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge

2011

Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin–Cervélo

2010

André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC–Columbia

2009

Allan Davis (Aus) Quick-Step

2008

André Greipel (Ger) Team High Road

2007

Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R Prévoyance

2006

Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance

2005

Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Liberty Seguros–Würth

2004

Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA-Australia

2003

Mikel Astarloza (Esp) AG2R Prévoyance

2002

Michael Rogers (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport

2001

Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole

2000

Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance

1999

Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole

TOPICS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.