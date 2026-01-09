Tour Down Under past winners
Champions 1999-2025
Tour Down Under past winners
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
2024
Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
2023
Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
2020
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
2019
Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
2018
Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
2017
Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2016
Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2015
Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2014
Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2013
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
2012
Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
2011
Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin–Cervélo
2010
André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC–Columbia
2009
Allan Davis (Aus) Quick-Step
2008
André Greipel (Ger) Team High Road
2007
Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R Prévoyance
2006
Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
2005
Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Liberty Seguros–Würth
2004
Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA-Australia
2003
Mikel Astarloza (Esp) AG2R Prévoyance
2002
Michael Rogers (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
2001
Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
2000
Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
1999
Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
