Jean-René Bernaudeau retires after 26 seasons as TotalEnergies manager

News
By published

Former Lotto manager Stéphane Heulot will take over role for 2026

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE - JULY 23: (L-R) Marc Madiot of France general team manager Team Groupama-FDJ and Jean-René Bernaudeau of France general team manager of Team TotalEnergies prior to the stage twenty-one of the 110th Tour de France 2023 / #UCIWT / on July 23, 2023 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Jean-René Bernaudeau (right) pictured with Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot ahead of the final stage of the 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's all change at the top of TotalEnergies for 2026 as team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau is set to step down from his position and retire after 26 seasons at the helm of the ProTeam.

Bernaudeau's role will likely be taken over by Stéphane Heulot, until recently the manager at Lotto.

Bernaudeau, a former professional racer from 1978 to 1988, has been in charge of the French squad since founding the team in 2000. Nine years previously, he founded the Vendée U development squad, which remains a feeder team for TotalEnergies to this day.

Instead, 54-year-old Breton Stéphane Heulot will take over the job, having recently departed Belgian squad Lotto ahead of the team's merger with Intermarché-Wanty.

"I'm the happiest man, but unhappy for my staff and riders because I loved this team and that's still the case," Heulot said upon departing Lotto last month. "I'm happy with what I've experienced because, in my opinion, I've succeeded in my mission – we've brought the team back to the WorldTour."

Ouest-France reported that Bernaudeau and Heulot "quickly understood each other" regarding the team's philosophy and values, noting that upholding the team's model – that of developing and promoting riders in-house without a budget to match the biggest squads – is of paramount importance as management changes hands.

During his time as team manager, Bernaudeau has led the team through several iterations and title sponsorships, with the team starting life as Bonjour at the dawn of the Millennium. Since then, the team has been known as Brioches La Boulangère, Bouygues Telecom, and Europcar before French energy company Direct Energie/TotalEnergies took over sponsorship in 2016.

Other major successes include nine stages of both Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné, plus the GP Québec, the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France, and the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa.

Star racers Voeckler and Sylvain Chavanel stand among the top riders developed in-house at the team. Other major French names, such as Pierrick Fédrigo, Pierre Rolland, and Anthony Turgis, have also passed through over the years, as have major foreign names such as multiple former World Champion Peter Sagan and Niki Terpstra.

The team will be led by 2024 Tour stage winner Turgis and rising star Emilien Jeannière, who raced to 15 podium places in 2025, including a stage of Paris-Nice, the Copenhagen Sprint, and the Bretagne Classic.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.