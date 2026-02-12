Tirreno-Adriatico past winners
Palmares for the Italian stage race 1966 through 2025
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
2024
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
2023
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2022
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2021
Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2020
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
2019
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2018
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2017
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2016
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
2015
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2014
Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
2013
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
2012
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2011
Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
2010
Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
2009
Michele Scarponi (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
2008
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
2007
Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2006
Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2005
Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2004
Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003
Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2002
Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2001
Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas
2000
Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1999
Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei
1998
Rolf Jaermann (Swi) Casino
1997
Roberto Petito (Ita)
1996
Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1995
Stefano Colage (Ita)
1994
Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
1993
Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1992
Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1991
Herminio Diaz-Zabala (Spa)
1990
Tony Rominger (Swi)
1989
Tony Rominger (Swi)
1988
Erich Maechler (Swi)
1987
Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1986
Luciano Rabottoni (Ita)
1985
Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1984
Tommy Prim (Swe)
1983
Roberto Visentini (Ita)
1982
Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1981
Francesco Moser (Ita)
1980
Francesco Moser (Ita)
1979
Knut Knudsen (Nor)
1978
Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1977
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1976
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1975
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1973
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1972
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1971
Italo Zilioli (Ita)
1970
Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
1969
Carlo Chiappano (Ita)
1968
Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
1967
Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1966
Dino Zandegu (Ita)
