Tirreno-Adriatico past winners

Race-histories
By published

Palmares for the Italian stage race 1966 through 2025

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, ITALY - MARCH 16: Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Blue Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as final overall race winner during the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico 2025, Stage 8 a 147km stage from Porto Potenza Picena to San Benedetto del Tronto / #UCIWT / on March 16, 2025 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Juan Ayuso took the overall Tirreno-Adriatico victory in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tirreno-Adriatico past winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Juan Ayuso (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

2024

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

2023

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

2022

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2021

Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2020

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

2019

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

2018

Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky

2017

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

2016

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing

2015

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

2014

Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo Bank

2013

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana

2012

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

2011

Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC

2010

Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone

2009

Michele Scarponi (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli

2008

Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank

2007

Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana

2006

Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank

2005

Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank

2004

Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon

2003

Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo

2002

Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank

2001

Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas

2000

Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank

1999

Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei

1998

Rolf Jaermann (Swi) Casino

1997

Roberto Petito (Ita)

1996

Francesco Casagrande (Ita)

1995

Stefano Colage (Ita)

1994

Giorgio Furlan (Ita)

1993

Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)

1992

Rolf Sörensen (Den)

1991

Herminio Diaz-Zabala (Spa)

1990

Tony Rominger (Swi)

1989

Tony Rominger (Swi)

1988

Erich Maechler (Swi)

1987

Rolf Sörensen (Den)

1986

Luciano Rabottoni (Ita)

1985

Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)

1984

Tommy Prim (Swe)

1983

Roberto Visentini (Ita)

1982

Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)

1981

Francesco Moser (Ita)

1980

Francesco Moser (Ita)

1979

Knut Knudsen (Nor)

1978

Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)

1977

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

1976

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

1975

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

1974

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

1973

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

1972

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)

1971

Italo Zilioli (Ita)

1970

Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)

1969

Carlo Chiappano (Ita)

1968

Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)

1967

Franco Bitossi (Ita)

1966

Dino Zandegu (Ita)

TOPICS
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.