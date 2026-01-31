Cyclo-cross World Championships: Aaron Dockx scores under-23 men's gold for Belgium

Aaron Dockx crosses the line to win the under-23 world title in Hulst

Aaron Dockx (Belgium) capitalised on his rival’s mistakes to take a maiden under-23 men's title at the Cyclo-cross World Championships. The former junior European champion launched his winning move from the fourth of seven laps and pulled out a winning margin.

Aubin Sparfel (France) suffered from a mechanical at a crucial moment to finish second, while Keije Solen (Netherlands) completed the podium.

Sparfel was the first rider to attack and pulled out a dozen seconds before Dockx sensed a weakness in his rivals and went in pursuit at the mid-race point.

The pressure of chasing Dockx resulted in Sparfel making a mistake on an off-camber descent and partially rolling the tubular from his front wheel. Sparfel was forced to dismount to fix his tubular, and by the time he changed bikes, Dockx had a 10-second advantage.

The Frenchman attacked the chasers for a second time, but was unable to reach Docx, who grew a winning advantage of 19 seconds.

Behind them, Keije Solen had the quickest finish to snatch the bronze medal from countryman Guus Van den Eijnden. Docx celebrated an emotional victory, his first win of the cyclo-cross season in the age category.

"This is a dream, I'm still in disbelief. Of course, this is really nice, it was a goal of the season, it's my first win of this year, for it to be this one is just crazy," Dockx said later.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"During the season I had a lot of mistakes because of myself. To finish first on such a big day is incredible.

"My start wasn't super good, the whole line of my season. We came into a big group, so I tried to keep a good position. At a certain point, Sparfel rode away. They all yelled at me, 'Now is the moment'.

"I went to the lead and tried to split the group apart, all of a sudden I was alone, between Sparfel, and then I closed it. He made a mistake, and then on it was full gas to the finish line."

Riders battle uphill in the mud at the under-23 men's race (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

The fortress city of Hulst, on the Dutch-Belgium border, provided a spectacular backdrop with the 3.3km course containing 150 metres of elevation, including steep climbs and descents to test riders' technical abilities.

Overnight rain in Hulst had softened the hard surface and made the descents and ascents more slippery than in the previous day's mixed team relay event, won by the host nation.

Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) had won the under-23 world title on the last two occasions, but stepped into the elite men's ranks at this year's championship – opening the door for another name to clinch the coveted rainbow stripes.

The Belgium team were dealt a blow on the morning of the under-23 World Championships as last year's silver medallist Kay De Bruyckere pulled out due to sickness. Also absent from the start line was European champion Mattia Agostinacchio (Italy) after coming down with a viral infection.

A total of 51 riders made the start in Hulst and, on the asphalt start, it was Sparfel who sprinted clear to hit the first corners ahead. Fellow Frenchman Romain Debord profited from his team-mate's early start, and they exchanged places early on.

Teenager Stefano Viezzi (Italy) finished fourth in his maiden under-23 Cyclo-cross World Championship in Liévin last year. However, the former junior world champion suffered a first lap mechanical issue, as he rolled his tubular tyre, and was forced to run with his bike.

The Italian dropped his broken bike at the start of the pit lane and was disqualified for running without a machine before collecting his fresh bike 10 metres later.

Aubin Sparfel led for much of the race before a mistake late on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Amey (Great Britain) had set a blistering lap in the previous day's mixed relay but suffered a minor crash, pushing him back down the early string of riders.

Pre-race favourite David Haverdings (Netherlands) was amongst a line of Dutch riders who gathered at the front as Sparfel continued to set the pace, showing his strength early on by riding a difficult bank as the leading pack of riders started to become stretched.

The power of the Decathlon CMA CGM Team rider was too great for his rivals, and the Frenchman slowly started to pull out an advantage by the end of the second lap.

Noticing that the gap was growing, Haverdings attacked the chasing group up a difficult climb before attempting to catch the French leader. However, he failed to get the gap he desired and let his fellow Dutch riders take the chase.

At the head of proceedings, 19-year-old Sparfel continued his persistent pressure, and after three of seven laps, his advantage grew to 16 seconds over a string of 13 chasers. Initially, Guus Van den Eijnden led the chase in service of team leader Haverdings.

However, on the fourth lap, Aaron Dockx (Belgium) saw his opportunity and chased alone, as Haverdings fell out of contention. Dockx trimmed the gap behind Sparfel to seven seconds with three laps remaining, as the podium contenders further back started to tire.

Under pressure, Sparfel made a mistake on an off-camber descent, resulting in his front tubular rolling partially off the rim. The Frenchman dismounted his bike and attempted to force the tubular back onto his machine, but Dockx came through and pulled out an advantage of 10 seconds as he led alone.

Sparfel immediately attacked the chasing group for a second time as he aimed to go in pursuit of Dockx. Heading into the penultimate lap, Dockx led by 11 seconds from Sparfel, while fellow Frenchman Léo Bisiaux used the asphalt start to attack the chasing group.

With sickness within the Belgian squad, pre-race contender Yordi Corsus was emotional as he was forced to pull out on the penultimate lap. At the front, an intense head-to-head battle was developing as Sparfel was slowly reducing the gap on Dockx.

In the battle for third, Bisiaux was unable to dispatch his rivals, and the Dutch pair of Solen and Van den Eijnden continued the chase.

Sparfel was tiring from his efforts, and the Frenchman hit the planks while trying to bunny hop them, resulting in him losing a handful of seconds, ending his pursuit for gold.

Taking the bell, Dockx had an advantage of 14 seconds, while Frenchman Romain Debord led the chasing group in third. A frustrated Debord saw his challenge for bronze end following a broken chain in the closing stages.

Solen had enough left in the tank to clinch the final medal after seeing off fellow Dutchman Van den Eijnden in a sprint finish.

Sparfel, Dockx, and Solen on the final podium in Hulst (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling