'They can have more money but you can't buy the Tour' – Patrick Lefevere rates Remco Evenepoel's chances of Tour de France success at Red Bull

'He has the potential, but I think Pogačar is still out of his league at the moment'

DE PANNE, BELGIUM - JANUARY 06: (L-R) The General manager Patrick Lefevere of Belgium and the World Champion Jersey and winner of 77th Tour of Spain Remco Evenepoel of Belgium during the Soudal Quick-Step 2023 - Team Presentation on January 06, 2023 in De Panne, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Patrick Lefevere with Remco Evenepoel at the start of the 2023 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Lefevere turned 71 on January 6, and the former team boss has taken time out on his birthday to talk about his former charge Remco Evenepoel's chances of winning the Tour de France.

The veteran former team boss was in charge at Soudal-QuickStep for the first five years of the six Evenepoel spent at the Belgian team. However, the racer moved on to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe this off-season in a bid to beat Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the Tour.

"He says he wants to win the Tour and beat Tadej Pogačar. I wish him the best of luck," Lefevere told Sporza.

"He has the potential, but I think Pogačar is still out of his league at the moment.

Dani Ostanek
