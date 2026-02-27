'Flemish Classics give me butterflies in my stomach' – Jasper Philipsen prepared to take any opportunities to win this spring at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and beyond

Jasper Philipsen returns to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, scene of his third place last season, as part of the most powerful one-two punch in the peloton alongside Mathieu van der Poel as Alpecin-Premier Tech aim to win a cobbled Classic which has so far eluded them.

The Belgian's palmarès includes a win at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and two at the Classic Brugge-De Panne (two), as well as a pair of Paris-Roubaix podiums. He has a real chance of victory on Saturday, too, even if Van der Poel is the overwhelming favourite for glory.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws ahead of the race, Philipsen, who lost out in the sprint to Søren Wærenskjold and Wout van Aert last year, said that his team is equipped to compete for the win on Saturday in several scenarios.

"The weather conditions will play a major role in that. And how we approach it internally, of course. We'll have to see," he said.

"I think we are well prepared and should be able to compete for the victory based on several possible scenarios."

When asked about how Van der Poel's last-minute announcement that he'd be making his Omloop debut would change the dynamics at Alpecin-Premier Tech, Philipsen said that, of course, the team would be stronger, even if his own race plans don't change too much.

"For me personally: not much [changes] – because in a way, I can also benefit from it," he said.

"It's different and better, especially in terms of group dynamics. Without him, we might have raced with a slightly more open mind. Now that we are stronger collectively, we start with a clearer plan. And above all: with a clear leader."

Philipsen got his 2026 season underway at the Volta ao Algarve, where a fourth place in the opening stage was a highlight. Last year, he came away from the UAE Tour without a win, but then came close to a clean sweep at Opening Weekend, taking third at Omloop and winning at Kuurne.

"My condition is similar to last year's. After a great winter with high-quality training, partly under the Spanish sun and partly in the Syncrosfera altitude chamber hotel, I'm already at a good level, and I'm confident that I can ride a strong race. But to win, everything has to fall into place for me," Philipsen said, before addressing his result at last year's Omloop.

"'Should' is a strong word," he replied when asked if he should've won.

"I was very close. I made an error of judgment in the sprint by following Wout van Aert a little bit. Wærenskjold was also very strong, mind you. I couldn't really blame myself that much, although it was a great opportunity."

Philipsen will be joined by Kaden Groves (L) and Mathieu van der Poel (C) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Philipsen, who turned pro with UAE Team Emirates in 2019, has evolved since then – growing from a pure sprinter into one of the peloton's outstanding Classics riders.

He'll ride the full schedule of cobbled Classics this spring, leading up to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, while a return to Milan-San Remo is also on the cards. Roubaix is 'The Holy Grail', Philipsen said, but he'd be more than happy to come away with 'just' an Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory.

"I think I just have to grab what I can, because the opportunities are limited in the spring anyway. So, I'll be very happy if I win the Omloop on Saturday," he said.

"Flemish Classics give me butterflies in my stomach. But honestly, I prefer to ride in good weather. Give me the setting of a Volta ao Algarve.

"In any case, it won't be pleasant if it rains on Saturday and/or Sunday at five degrees, but then it will be what it is: a miserable day that you inevitably have to get through."

Striking the balance between the Classics and sprinting is something Philipsen has had to learn as he goes, and he's successfully managed to do just that. After all, in addition to his Classics triumphs, he's a 16-time Grand Tour stage winner.

Philipsen said that he has to sacrifice a lot to ensure he can compete on two fronts throughout the season, but it pays off.

"I have a huge fondness for the Flemish Classics. On the other hand, I also really enjoy sprinting; I love that adrenaline rush. That sometimes makes it difficult for me to look at the bigger picture," he said.

"If I focussed solely on those sprints, I wouldn't be able to compete in the top Classics, but I could win a bit more here and there. Well, that's a consideration and a choice we have to make.

"The team and I believe in it very strongly. It costs me a lot of sacrifices, and I have to work hard for it in the winter. But if it pays off, it's fun."

He'll line up alongside Van der Poel at the head of the Alpecin-Premier Tech selection on Saturday, with fellow sprinter Kaden Groves also on board. He and Groves lead the team on Sunday, even if Van der Poel's participation has been rumoured in the Flemish press.

