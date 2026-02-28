'This wasn't on my list yet' - Mathieu van der Poel lives up to favourite status with stunning solo victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

NIVONE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 207.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel won the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad saw another big box ticked for Mathieu van der Poel, as he amply lived up to his status as major favourite for Belgium's second-biggest cobbled Classic despite a late decision to take part and this being his first race of the 2026 season.

Van der Poel is the first rider since Michele Bartoli in 2001 to win Omloop on his first-ever participation. But the power and speed which he showed throughout - not to mention some very nifty bike handling when a Tudor rider fell just ahead of him on the Molenberg - showed how much his opening victory of 2026 all but felt like the only outcome possible.

Now 31, there is simply no sign of the Dutch star slowing down, all of which makes his forthcoming Monument battles with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) even more keenly anticipated, if that were possible, than in 2025.

If reaching a new peak of physical form in his 30s was one goal for Van der Poel, conquering Omloop itself was, of course, another. He said that despite the weather not being as good as he'd hoped for, he'd found it to be another race he enjoyed a lot—and not just because he won.

NIVONE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Race winner Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech competes passing through the Muur - Kapelmuur cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Men&amp;amp;apos;s Elite a 207.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Van der Poel on the Muur (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said that it was logical that Vermeersch should collaborate at least a little with him because "if he didn't do that, he wouldn't have got on the podium. If you don't ride, he'd have been empty-handed, and this way he got a top three in Nieuwsblad, which is a good thing to have, too."

The first place, though, was all but certain to go to one rider once Van der Poel attacked. But if he has now become one of a very small number of riders to win Omloop on his first participation, when he was asked how often it had crossed his mind during his breakaway to Ninove that no rider had ever won Flanders and Omloop in the same season, he grinned and answered, "Not once."

"Everyone knows that Flanders is one of my big goals of the season, but Tadej [Pogačar] is very strong too, and he showed last year" - when Van der Poel lost to the Slovenian - "how difficult he is to beat. But I'll try anyway."

