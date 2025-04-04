How Tadej Pogačar racing the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix changes everything

By published

'Why should I wait for sprint when you have 250km of opportunities and chances to go for the victory?' says world champion ahead of second Monument of the season

En route to victory, Pogačar during his last appearance at the Tour of Flanders in 2023
En route to victory, Pogačar during his last appearance at the Tour of Flanders in 2023 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Few riders enter the fabled arena of the Tour of Flanders with favourite status having not won, or at least completed, one of the pre-Ronde races at the E3 Saxo Classic, Gent-Wevelgem or Dwars door Vlaanderen, nor raced on cobbles for two calendar years. But Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is no ordinary rider, and his legacy precedes his presence in Belgium, having become only the third male Tour de France champion to also win the Tour of Flanders after Eddy Merckx and Louison Bobet on just his second attempt in 2023. 

E3 saw Pogačar's main rival for Sunday Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) raise his stock with a clinical solo win, while third favourite Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) did similar with a 70km onslaught at Gent-Wevelgem. Those results are of course important, however, they may not provide much of a blueprint for Sunday, with Pogačar's ruthlessly aggressive tactics set to dictate the entire 269 kilometres from Bruges to Oudenaarde. The world champion's presence changes everything.

