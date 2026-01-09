'One of the last true crossers' – Rivals, friends, media pay heartfelt tributes to Eli Iserbyt after his medically-forced early retirement

Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert, and Tom Pidcock pay tribute to Belgian racer

Eli Iserbyt during the 2025 Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since Eli Iserbyt announced on Thursday that he would have to make an enforced immediate early retirement because of an underlying medical condition, tributes and messages of support for the Belgian cyclo-cross star have flooded in from across the sport.

Iserbyt, 28, announced he could no longer race due to a medical problem that originated from reduced blood flow in the femoral artery, meaning 'it was no longer medically advisable to ride my bike.'

Longstanding current and former top cyclo-cross and road stars like Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, Wout Van Aert, Thibau Nys, Greg Van Avermaet, Sonny Colbrelli, Zdeněk Štybar, the latter who suffered from a similar condition to Iserbyt in his later years, and Niels Vandeputte, all also sent messages of support via social media.

Van der Poel stated simply, "Lots of strength." Van Aert posted a broken heart emoji. Pidcock paid tribute to the races he fought with Iserbyt: "Sorry to hear this Eli. Thanks for the great battles. Wish you well!"

"From the moment you knocked on our door, everyone felt it: here's someone with fire, character, and a tremendous will to improve. Not just winning, but pushing yourself every single day – that's what defined you.

"Eli, thank you for your dedication. Thank you for the emotions, the fighting spirit, the victories, but also for the lessons in perseverance. You showed a generation of young riders what it means to be a pro – even when things get tough. I sincerely hope this farewell isn't an end, but a new beginning."

Alasdair Fotheringham

