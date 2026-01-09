'One of the last true crossers' – Rivals, friends, media pay heartfelt tributes to Eli Iserbyt after his medically-forced early retirement

Ever since Eli Iserbyt announced on Thursday that he would have to make an enforced immediate early retirement because of an underlying medical condition, tributes and messages of support for the Belgian cyclo-cross star have flooded in from across the sport.

Iserbyt, 28, announced he could no longer race due to a medical problem that originated from reduced blood flow in the femoral artery, meaning 'it was no longer medically advisable to ride my bike.'

His untimely exit means that cyclo-cross has definitively lost one of its major players, with his palmares including a win at the European Championships in 2020, two bronze medals at the World Championships, the Belgian national title in 2024, and the overall World Cup series title twice.

His announcement drew much sympathy and support from fellow racers in the peloton, as well as former coaches and teammates. It was also reported widely and at length in the Belgian media.

"Small in stature, but he leaves behind a great legacy," wrote longstanding Belgian cycling journalist Guy Van Den Langenbergh in a special column dedicated to Iserbyt published in major Flemish daily Het Nieuwsblad. "He was one of the last true 'crossers."

Longstanding current and former top cyclo-cross and road stars like Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, Wout Van Aert, Thibau Nys, Greg Van Avermaet, Sonny Colbrelli, Zdeněk Štybar, the latter who suffered from a similar condition to Iserbyt in his later years, and Niels Vandeputte, all also sent messages of support via social media.



Van der Poel stated simply, "Lots of strength." Van Aert posted a broken heart emoji. Pidcock paid tribute to the races he fought with Iserbyt: "Sorry to hear this Eli. Thanks for the great battles. Wish you well!"

One of the longest tributes came from former national coach Sven Vanthourenhout, who outlined in detail why Iserbyt had been so important to the sport.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Eli, your career has been one of exceptional drive," Vanthourenhout, now working with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, wrote.

"From the moment you knocked on our door, everyone felt it: here's someone with fire, character, and a tremendous will to improve. Not just winning, but pushing yourself every single day – that's what defined you.

"As national coach, I was able to get to know you up close. I saw you on good days, but also in difficult ones. And that's precisely what I want to reflect on. Because what made you so special wasn't just your record, but your mentality. You fought. Against opponents, against expectations, and especially against your own body in the last year.

"That injuries ultimately put an end to your athletic career is hard. Unfair, even. But let one thing be clear: this farewell does not diminish what you meant to the sport, to the team, and to everyone who had the privilege of working with you.

"Eli, thank you for your dedication. Thank you for the emotions, the fighting spirit, the victories, but also for the lessons in perseverance. You showed a generation of young riders what it means to be a pro – even when things get tough. I sincerely hope this farewell isn't an end, but a new beginning."