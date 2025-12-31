Olympic medallist and Australian road stalwart Alex Edmondson retires at 32
'It's a sport I’ve given everything to for the past 20 years' says rider who ends his career with Picnic PostNL
Australia's Alex Edmondson has announced his retirement from professional road and track racing, ending his career as an Olympic silver medallist, former Australian road race champion, and five-time Grand Tour starter.
A top-level racer since he was 18, Edmondson won a silver medal with Australia's team pursuit squad at the Rio 2016 Olympics, as well as three world titles and one Commonwealth gold on the track.
He has combined track racing with a WorldTour road racing career since 2016, riding for the GreenEdge set-up during their various guises, and most recently for Picnic PostNL.
On the road, he became Australian national champion in 2018, and has ridden five Grand Tours, including one Tour de France supporting fellow Australian Sam Welsford in 2023.
In 2025, he raced a full Australian summer, a busy Classics block, the whole Giro d'Italia, and a series of stage races over the summer, with his last time out coming at the Bretagne Classic.
Not part of Picnic's line-up for 2026, Edmondson posted on Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that 2025 would be his last as a professional.
"As 2025 comes to an end, so does my time racing bikes. It’s a sport I’ve given everything to for the past 20 years," Edmonson wrote.
Edmondson, 32, enjoyed much of his career alongside his older sister and fellow track racer Annette. The pair became the first brother-sister pair to represent Australia at the same Olympics when they both raced in London in 2012. Only 18 at the time, Edmondson was also the second youngest person to represent Australia at an Olympics.
"Cycling has given me so much — lifelong mates, unforgettable experiences, and the chance to see some pretty incredible parts of the world. A huge thank you to everyone who’s been by my side along the way. I couldn’t have done it without you," he said.
Among the comments on Edmondson's posts were messages from other pros, including some heartfelt thanks from Welsford.
"Single-handedly got me through the Tour," the soon-to-be Ineos Grenadiers rider wrote. "Will miss you out there king x"
Edmondson has often spoken about wishing to give back to younger riders and leave a legacy as an athlete, and whilst he didn't specify any career plans for 2026 and beyond, he did confirm his hopes to stay in the sport.
"I might be stepping away from racing, but cycling will always be a big passion of mine. I’m excited to stay involved and hopefully give back to the next generation," he said.
"One chapter closes, another begins. Adios chicos."
