Olympic medallist and Australian road stalwart Alex Edmondson retires at 32

'It's a sport I’ve given everything to for the past 20 years' says rider who ends his career with Picnic PostNL

GLENELG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Alex Edmondson of Australia and Team Picnic PostNL prior to the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025, Stage 4 a 157.2km stage from Glenelg to Victor Harbor / #UCIWT / on January 24, 2025 in Glenelg, Australia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Edmondson at the Tour Down Under earlier in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia's Alex Edmondson has announced his retirement from professional road and track racing, ending his career as an Olympic silver medallist, former Australian road race champion, and five-time Grand Tour starter.

A top-level racer since he was 18, Edmondson won a silver medal with Australia's team pursuit squad at the Rio 2016 Olympics, as well as three world titles and one Commonwealth gold on the track.

"As 2025 comes to an end, so does my time racing bikes. It’s a sport I’ve given everything to for the past 20 years," Edmonson wrote.

"Cycling has given me so much — lifelong mates, unforgettable experiences, and the chance to see some pretty incredible parts of the world. A huge thank you to everyone who’s been by my side along the way. I couldn’t have done it without you," he said.

"I might be stepping away from racing, but cycling will always be a big passion of mine. I’m excited to stay involved and hopefully give back to the next generation," he said.

