'I haven't even enjoyed any training this year, it's been that bad' - Mikel Landa in survival mode at the Vuelta a España.

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36-year-old still recovering from a broken pelvis after a crash during Itzulia Basque Country

Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) during the 2026 Vuelta a Burgos 2026, in Lagunas de Neila, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Mikel Landa continues to suffer after breaking his pelvis at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

11 years ago, Mikel Landa rode what was defined at the time as the 'hardest stage ever of the Vuelta a España' through Andorra over more than 5,000 vertical metres - and ended up winning.

This time round, when the Vuelta reaches Andorra on stage 4 and once again tackles a non-stop series of climbs, Landa's in a very different place.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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