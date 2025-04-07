New AI coaching app wants to work with coaches, not replace them

By published

Vekta is already being used by WorldTour teams, and is open to coaches and self-coached athletes alike

Vekta dashboard
(Image credit: Vekta)

Artificial intelligence is fast becoming an essential tool across many industries, and the WorldTour peloton is no exception. 

From predictive nutritional analysis and mathematical modelling, teams are turning to futuristic tech to streamline processes and deepen analysis, as highlighted in the aforelinked feature, with the ultimate aim of increasing performance. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech
Ferrand-Prévot during the Tour of Flanders, with the larger Gravaa hub visible on her front wheel

How Pauline Ferrand-Prévot utilised an adjustable tyre pressure system to help claim second place at Tour of Flanders

Tadej Pogacar&#039;s flanders bike

Gallery: Tadej Pogačar's Tour of Flanders winning Colnago V4Rs
Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning the Tour of Flanders 2025

'That’s what dreams are made of' – Dominant and composed Lotte Kopecky finally gets her rainbow Tour of Flanders victory
See more latest
Most Popular
Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning the Tour of Flanders 2025
'That’s what dreams are made of' – Dominant and composed Lotte Kopecky finally gets her rainbow Tour of Flanders victory
Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford) claims elite XCO World Cup victory on her debut at the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series 2025 brazil opening round
Samara Maxwell makes history for New Zealand with cross-country win on elite debut at UCI Mountain Bike World Series
The riders decided there would be a five rider podium in the men&#039;s elite XCO race at the first round of the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series
‘That’s our podium, that’s our decision’ – Fourth and fifth placed Forster and Schurter crash men’s reduced podium at Mountain Bike World Series opener
WEVELGEM, BELGIUM - MARCH 30 : pictured during 87th edition of the UCI World Tour Gent - Wevelgem in Flanders Fields cycling race for Men Elite with start in Ieper and finish in Wevelgem after 250 km on March 30, 2025 in Wevelgem, Belgium, 30/03/2025 ( Motordriver Guy De Vuyst - Photo by Nico Vereecken / PhotoNews
John Degenkolb fractures collarbone, elbow and wrist in Tour of Flanders crash
Ferrand-Prévot during the Tour of Flanders, with the larger Gravaa hub visible on her front wheel
How Pauline Ferrand-Prévot utilised an adjustable tyre pressure system to help claim second place at Tour of Flanders
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 22nd Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Womens Elite a 1689km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini suffers concussion in Tour of Flanders crash
OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06 : pictured during the 22th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen for Women Elite, an UCI Womenâ€™s World Tour cycling race organized by Flanders Classics with start and finish in Oudenaarde after 168,8 km on April 6, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium, 06/04/2025 ( Photo by Gregory Van Gansen / Photonews
'People were not riding' – Movistar emerge as top aggressors in Tour of Flanders, rewarded with Lippert podium
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
'Completely empty, we weren't strong enough' – No regrets for Van Aert and Jorgenson as they miss podium and fade behind superior Pogačar at Tour of Flanders
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and CANYONSRAM zondacrypto Team competes during the 22nd Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Womens Elite a 1689km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Kasia Niewiadoma rues lack of options in finale after fourth place in Tour of Flanders Women
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates on the podium after winning the men&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Was the Tour of Flanders Tadej Pogačar's toughest Monument win yet? Teammates' crashes and unshakeable competitors put world champion to the test