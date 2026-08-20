'We've had a lot of setbacks this year, starting with me' - non-conformist Richard Carapaz determined to fight for Vuelta a España GC despite injuries blighting EF Education-EasyPost lineup

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Ecuadorian star sees Vuelta as first opportunity to fight for Grand Tour GC in 2026

Richard Carapaz (EF Education - EasyPost) during the 2026 Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Richard Carapaz will fight for the GC at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz has never been one to reject the chance to take the fight to his rivals, no matter how difficult the circumstances, and even if Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) may seem an insurmountable barrier when it comes to winning the Vuelta a España this year, Carapaz is determined to try.

Nor is Pogačar the only potential obstacle, he said. EF has been blighted by injuries and other setbacks this year, Carapaz confirmed, starting with his own challenges in the first half of the season and several riders they had hoped to be present for the Vuelta not able to participate.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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