Josh Tarling to start Vuelta a España for Netcompany-Ineos days after the death of his brother, Finlay

Josh Tarling is set to start the Vuelta a España despite the recent death of his brother Fin

Josh Tarling is set to start the Vuelta a España for his Netcompany-Ineos team just days after the death of his brother Finlay.

Finlay Tarling died during stage 8 of the Volta a Portugal last Friday after being hit by a vehicle which had leaked onto the course, and while Josh had initially been expected to start in Spain, the tragedy was thought to have stopped that.

However, he was included in Netcompany-Ineos eight-man line-up, which was only confirmed and published on Thursday afternoon, long after most teams and just two days ahead of the opening stage.

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Josh Tarling is a strong all-rounder and excellent time trialist, with European and British titles to his name and could be a boon to the Netcompany-Ineos' stage winning chances in the Vuelta’s two individual time trials.

The first of those comes this Saturday’s opening day and is a 9.4km test around Monaco, while the second comes on stage 18, the flat 32.1km race perfectly suited to Tarling’s abilities.

"It goes without saying that, as a team, we all fully support Josh in his decision to take part in the race," said Netcompany-Ineos' Director of Racing, Geraint Thomas.

Since his brother's death, a fundraising page has been raised to gather funds in Finlay's name to help the development of young Welsh cyclists. The page can be found here.

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Onley leads Netcompany-Ineos Vuelta a España line-up

Netcompany-Ineos will be led at the 2026 Vuelta a España by Oscar Onley, the team's star signing for 2026 who was forced to miss the Tour de France after his crash at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône Alpes.

Onley, the Scottish 23-year-old, was a marquee signing for the team following his breakthrough fourth-place finish at last year's Tour de France, but his Ineos tenure has yet to get going.

Netcompany-Ineos for the Vuelta Jack Haig

Lucas Hamilton

Axel Laurance

Oscar Onley

Carlos Rodríguez

Embret Svestad-Bårdseng

Ben Turner

Joshua Tarling

Blighted by illness and crashes, Onley was a non-finisher at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie, and the Tour Auvergne-Rhône Alpes, as well as a non-starter at his and the team's main target, the Tour de France. He has regained some momentum with a stage win and second overall at the recent Vuelta a Burgos.

"This is Oscar's first Grand Tour riding for us and he is ambitious, excited and wants to get racing," said Thomas.

"He has had some setbacks this season, but his win in Burgos showed that he has recovered well and has good legs. We know what he is capable of so we are giving him the freedom to just go and race, and enjoy it."

Onley is billed as the sole leader in Netcompany-Ineos' team announcement, with fellow former fourth-place Tour de France finisher Carlos Rodríguez included after his Tour selection snub but referred to as a support rider.

Also set to be key lieutenants for Onley are the former Vuelta podium finisher Jack Haig, and the the 23-year-old Norwegian Embret Svestad-Bårdseng, who's having a very impressive season so far. Lucas Hamilton adds all-round support, while Ben Turner has shown his strength on the flatter and even punchy terrain.

The squad is rounded out by a potential stage hunter in Axel Laurance, the Frenchman possessing a strong finishing kick on lumpy terrain, which features aplenty in a Vuelta that is very short of pure sprinters.

"La Vuelta is a big opportunity for us to finish the Grand Tour season strongly. I’m confident in the team we’re taking and their ability to adapt to whatever the race throws at us over the next three weeks. It’ll be a tough race, because La Vuelta always is, but the team is united and looking forward to taking it on," Thomas said.

"Overall, we've made positive strides forward this year. There have been ups and downs as there always are, but the Vuelta is an opportunity to continue to build on the progress we have made over the whole season."

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