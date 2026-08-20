Josh Tarling to start Vuelta a España for Netcompany-Ineos days after the death of his brother, Finlay

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Welshman confirmed in Netcompany-Ineos' line-up

Joshua Tarling (Netcompany-INEOS) during reconnaissance of stage 16 of the 2026 Tour de France (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Josh Tarling is set to start the Vuelta a España despite the recent death of his brother Fin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Josh Tarling is set to start the Vuelta a España for his Netcompany-Ineos team just days after the death of his brother Finlay.

Finlay Tarling died during stage 8 of the Volta a Portugal last Friday after being hit by a vehicle which had leaked onto the course, and while Josh had initially been expected to start in Spain, the tragedy was thought to have stopped that.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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