'I am relieved that a cause has now been identified' - Eli Iserbyt ends cyclocross season early to undergo leg artery surgery

By
published

Limited blood flow discovered as cause of three years of nerve distress for former Belgian champion

Eli Iserbyt has ended his 2024-2025 cyclocross campaign and will undergo surgery this week rather than a final race at Sluitingsprijs Oostamalle

According  to his Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines team, a new in-depth examination for his prolonged flare-ups of left leg pain revealed low blood circulation in his femoral artery, which will be treated surgically on Thursday in Brussels.

