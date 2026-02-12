Ineos Grenadiers owner Jim Ratcliffe at centre of political storm after claiming 'UK has been colonised by immigrants'

Billionaire team owner's comments spark a reaction from the Prime Minister

Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford
Ineos Grenadiers owner Jim Ratcliffe alongside team managed Dave Brailsford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of Ineos Grenadiers, has found himself at the centre of a political storm in the UK after claiming the country is being “colonised by immigrants”.

Ratcliffe, who purchased the British team formerly known as Team Sky in 2019, has been called upon to apologise by the UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, in a story that has dominated the mainstream news agenda overnight.

“You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe’s comments shot to the top of the news agenda when the UK prime minister weighed in.

“Offensive and wrong,” Starmer said in a social media post referencing Ratcliffe’s comments. “Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister added: “His offensive remarks are wrong and play into the hands of those who want to divide our country.”

Ratcliffe is one of the UK’s wealthiest individuals, who owns the Ineos petrochemicals company as well as associated sports organisations, including the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team and Manchester United Football Club.

He was already a controversial figure, having lobbied against environmental groups over fracking policies and having made sweeping redundancies at Manchester United. In 2020, he shifted his tax residency from the UK to Monaco, which reportedly saved him £4bn in tax receipts. Meanwhile, he has appealed for taxpayer government funding to secure the future of a petrochemicals plant in Scotland, which was granted, and to build a new stadium for Manchester United.

Ratcliffe’s emigrant tax status has been regularly flagged as hypocritical in what has been widespread condemnation of his comments on the supposed ’colonisation’ of the UK by immigrants. Most riders and staff on the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team have overseas residency, with geographical access to races, training conditions, and sometimes tax savings among the main reasons for moving abroad.

