Ineos Grenadiers continue major staff overhaul with appointment of Elia Viviani and Daryl Impey as sports directors

Ineos Grenadiers have continued their major 2025-2026 staff overhaul with the announcement that Olympic gold medallist and team rider Elia Viviani and former Tour de France leader Daryl Impey will be joining the squad as sports directors.

The news comes hard on the heels of the appointment of Geraint Thomas to the Head of Racing role and the previously announced departure of sports directors Zak Dempster and Oli Cookson from Ineos to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of this season.

A former Tour de France leader in 2013 – the first African to do so – as well as winner of a Tour stage in 2019 as victor of the Tour Down Under twice, Impey retired in 2023 before moving on to work as a sports director with Israel-Premier Tech.

Viviani, like Thomas, ended his career at the end of 2025 and – again like the Welshman – is a former Olympic gold track medallist.



"I’m thrilled to return to the team that has always felt like home, firstly as a rider but now as part of the staff," said Viviani, who rode for both Sky (2012-2014) and Ineos (2022-2024) prior to a final year at Lotto, in a team press release.

"I want to give my absolute best to support the riders and share everything I’ve learned throughout my career. The team is entering a new era and I’m excited to be part of this challenge."

"I’ve raced against the INEOS Grenadiers for many years - and even alongside some of the staff earlier in my career - so it’s great to now be working together," added Impey.

"Having started my career as a teammate of Geraint’s," - at Barloworld in 2008 and 2009 - "It’s really special to be reunited now as colleagues."