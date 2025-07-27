'I always planned to attack there' - Wout Van Aert drops Tadej Pogačar on Montmartre for spectacular final Tour de France stage victory

Belgian rounds out Tour de France with solo triumph on Champs Elysées 

Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert cycles to the finish line to win the 21st and final stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 132.3 km between Mantes-la-Ville and Paris Champs-Ã‰lysees, on July 27, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins rain soaked thrilling stage 21 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a mark of the great champions to raise their game when the challenges are at their toughest, and on a dauntingly technical and difficult final stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, Wout Van Aert proved his star status is still fully justified with a spectacular solo victory over a rival of the calibre of Tadej Pogačar.

The Visma-Lease a Bike racer had won in a bunch dash for the line on the Champs Elysées in 2021, clinching a remarkable double when he conquered the Tour's final time trial on stage 20, then added a sprint win on the Sunday in Paris.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

