'I think I've taken a big step, and there are still others to take' – Lenny Martinez confirms 2026 schedule following breakthrough season

News
By published

Having scored three WorldTour stage wins in 2025, Frenchman targets Tour de France next summer

Bahrain Victorious’s French rider Lenny Martinez looks on from the sign-in podium ahead of the 119th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 238km cycling race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Lenny Martinez at the 2025 season-ending Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

French talent Lenny Martinez has unveiled his racing programme for the 2026 season, with the Tour de France his main goal amid a largely unchanged set of races.

In 2025, the 22-year-old took another step up, winning stages at Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie, and the Critérium du Dauphiné, before taking on the Tour de France, where he raced in the breakaway four times. He'll take on many of the same races again next season, though with a new lead-in to the Tour in the summer.

Paris-Nice (March 8-15) and the Tour de Romandie (April 29-May 4) will fill out his spring along with La Flèche Wallonne (April 23), though several Spanish races he took on in 2025 – including the Volta a la Comunitat Valencia and Volta a Catalunya – go unmentioned.

"The only change is the Tour de Suisse instead of the Dauphiné. The team staff suggested to me; they wanted a change, and it's always nice to see something different," Martinez said.

"Winning a stage of Paris-Nice and the Dauphiné in my lifetime is already… When I was younger, I watched the riders who managed it; now, it's me. I think I've taken a big step, and there are still others to take."

"I think it comes with age. I'm still waiting. I know that when I'm having a good day, I can be very strong, but there are days when I feel like it's just not working at all – like the bike isn't moving," he said.

"It's purely physical because this year, I realised that even though I was super motivated and super happy on the team bus, on the first climb, I felt completely useless. There were days, like during the Dauphiné, when I felt really sick; I just didn't feel right. Mentally, I didn't want to do the stage because I felt so tired. And in the end, I won [stage 8]."

"For now, I'm trying to do both. I think it's possible to do both," he said. "But finishing eighth, fifth, sixth in the Tour, and every day coming in between – that gives me a lot less pleasure than seeing a guy in the breakaway and thinking, 'Damn, he might win today.'

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.