'I smile, but inside I’m ashamed of having failed' – Spanish rider speaks openly after viral video of reckless training manoeuvre lost him his spot in cycling

Spanish rider Francisco 'Kiko' Galván has spoken out after losing his place on ProTeam Kern Pharma due to a reckless manoeuvre in training, expressing his sense of shame and how his life has changed since his dismissal.

A video of Galván drew negative attention after one of his training stunts – of which there are several on his Instagram, and he'd become known for – showed him repeatedly bunnyhopping over the central reservation of a main road in Catalunya.

Kern Pharma promised disciplinary action in October and when they announced several departures from the team a month later, Galván was confirmed to have lost his spot. As a consequence of his actions, he's been forced to take a breath and take time out of the sport.

"I never thought so many people watched cycling. I always thought we were just a few crazy guys, that’s all," read a statement from Galván on his Instagram account.

"This year I had to sell my car after I was kicked off the team. I left the dealership and walked home. That’s when I understood how quickly everything can change.

"Since then, I train dressed in black. Not for aesthetics, but because that’s how I feel. And even so, people recognize me, stop me, ask me questions.

"And I smile, but inside I’m ashamed. Ashamed of having failed. Of disappointing my parents. My family. My girlfriend, who was the only one who supported me when everything was falling apart."

The 28-year-old also made sure to state how he wasn't asking for any sympathy, but just expressing his experience since the viral training videos crossed a dangerous line that was unacceptable.

"I’m not writing this to elicit pity or to justify anything. I made a mistake. A mistake has consequences, and I’m paying for them. I apologize to anyone who has been affected," he added.

"Leaving cycling doesn’t hurt. I lived cycling the way I wanted: to the fullest, with my heart, without half measures. What hurts is feeling like you've let your loved ones down. That's the hardest part."

He raced for Equipo Kern Pharma since the team's inception as a Continental Team in 2020 and has been a mainstay there for the past six seasons, racing one Vuelta a España during that time and having top results of two second-place finishes at the Grand Prix La Marseillaise.

"Today I'm not saying goodbye. I'm just pausing. I'm breathing. And I'll keep going, however I can, but with my feet on the ground," said Galván. "Because life doesn't always let you choose the path, but it does let you choose how you walk it."