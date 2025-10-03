Kern Pharma promise disciplinary action against rider Kiko Galván for dangerous training manoeuvre

Rider filmed repeatedly bunnyhopping across central reservation of Catalan main road

Spanish Pro Team Kern Pharma have promised that they will take disciplinary action against one of their riders, Francisco 'Kiko' Galván, after the 27-year-old Spaniard was filmed repeatedly bunnyhopping his bike across the central reservation of a main road in Catalunya.

In the footage, which has been posted on social media, Galván can be seen jumping four times across the raised 'median strip' in the centre of the highway, either into or out of the opposite lane for oncoming traffic.

According to MARCA, the segment of road chosen by Galván for his illegal manoeuvre is known to be one of the most dangerous in the city of Barcelona, and the raised median strip in the road has been placed there to avoid vehicles overtaking and risking head-on collisions.

A little-known pro racer with the team since 2020, Galván subsequently received resounding condemnation by Kern Pharma, although he was not specifically named, as well as a full-scale apology.

