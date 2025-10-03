Kern Pharma promise disciplinary action against rider Kiko Galván for dangerous training manoeuvre

Spanish Pro Team Kern Pharma have promised that they will take disciplinary action against one of their riders, Francisco 'Kiko' Galván, after the 27-year-old Spaniard was filmed repeatedly bunnyhopping his bike across the central reservation of a main road in Catalunya.

In the footage, which has been posted on social media, Galván can be seen jumping four times across the raised 'median strip' in the centre of the highway, either into or out of the opposite lane for oncoming traffic.

Having then opted to stop his display on a left-hand bend, presumably to avoid heightening the risk of collisions, he then crosses the strip and back one more time before the footage ends.

According to MARCA, the segment of road chosen by Galván for his illegal manoeuvre is known to be one of the most dangerous in the city of Barcelona, and the raised median strip in the road has been placed there to avoid vehicles overtaking and risking head-on collisions.

A little-known pro racer with the team since 2020, Galván subsequently received resounding condemnation by Kern Pharma, although he was not specifically named, as well as a full-scale apology.

"We are outraged at the images shown of one of our riders seriously breaching road safety regulations," the Spanish Pro Team said in a press release.

"We profoundly regret and apologize for an incident that does not reflect the values we defend and which we wish to project as a team."

The team promised that disciplinary actions "with the rider involved" would be taken "to guarantee that attitudes and actions of this nature will not happen again in the future."

"We assume our responsibility," the press release concluded, "and we will continue to work to strengthen the knowledge and awareness of all our riders about road safety."