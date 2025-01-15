Cade Bickmore uses Combat Fitness Test as 2025 prep 'to make big things happen' at Project Echelon Racing

US Continental team uses military-style endurance training in snowy Wisconsin to prepare for Mallorca Challenge races

Cade Bickmore begins his third year with Project Echelon Racing in 2025
Cade Bickmore begins his third year with Project Echelon Racing in 2025 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

Cade Bickmore admitted there was "no more flying under the radar" after winning Sunny King Criterium in 2023. That's the year he moved from the Aevolo development team to Project Echelon Racing, winning stages at UCI-level races Tour of the Gila and Tour International de la Guadeloupe, and finished one spot off the podium at the US Pro Criterium Nationals.

Bickmore backed up his road results in 2024 by posting a second stage win and points classification title at Tour of the Gila and had a podium in Portugal at Volta ao Alentejo for the US-based squad. 

Cade Bickmore performs the 30-pound lift drill in the Combat Fitness Test
Cade Bickmore performs the 30-pound lift drill in the Combat Fitness Test(Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
