Danny Summerhill anchors career of chaos at American Criterium Cup

'Crit Dreams' film by Angus Morton captures 'fairy-tale season' for US rider as he begins defence of individual and sprint titles in 2024

Danny Summerhill and REIGN Storm Racing team director Thomas Craven before the 2024 Athens Twilight Criterium, where the US rider finished second
Danny Summerhill and REIGN Storm Racing team director Thomas Craven before the 2024 Athens Twilight Criterium, where the US rider finished second (Image credit: Future / Jackie Tyson)

Danny Summerhill (REIGN Storm Racing) has had an erratic career of racing success and personal challenges - sometimes turbulent, sometimes mercurial, always entertaining. In 2023, he had what he called a “fairy-tale season” and won the men’s individual and sprint titles at the American Criterium Cup, a series of 10 one-day races across the US. 

His success last year also helped his American Cycling Group squad win the best overall team classification in the ACC. Pro cyclist turned film maker, Angus Morton, joined the team on five race weekends to capture the ethos of a group of riders experiencing the US criterium life and, as it turned out a metamorphosis of Summerhill, in ‘Crit Dreams’. 

