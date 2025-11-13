'He has the talent to win a Grand Tour' – Jonathan Milan confident in new teammate Juan Ayuso challenging the very best at Lidl-Trek

News
By published

Sprint star says incoming Spaniard has 'everything he needs' to win one of cycling's three-week races in the future

TORRICELLA SICURA, ITALY - MARCH 08: (L-R) Juan Ayuso of Spain and UAE Emirates Team - White best young jersey and Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek - Blue Leader Jersey prior to the 59th Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 – Stage 5 a 144km stage from Torricella Sicura to Valle Castellana 615m / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2024 in Torricella Sicura, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ayuso alongside Milan at Tirreno-Adriatico in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sprint star Jonathan Milan has said he is confident that his new teammate for 2026, Juan Ayuso, has the talent required to win a Grand Tour after he broke his contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG to join Lidl-Trek.

Ayuso and Milan will be two of Lidl-Trek's main leaders for the coming season, alongside Mads Pedersen, Mattias Skjelmose and Giulio Ciccone, as they look to consolidate their status as one of cycling's 'super teams'.

The 23-year-old Spaniard has shown Grand Tour-winning potential in the past, finishing third and fourth in his first two attempts at the Vuelta a España, but crashes, bad luck and inconsistent form have seen his last three GT appearances end without a GC result to write home about – DNF, DNF and 68th.

"[Leadership will be] up to the directors to decide. Juan, Skjelmose, Cicco… They're all very strong riders. Next year will be great to watch."

"If I weren't on Pogačar's team, I might be fed up too... But I'm around him and I see all the work he does. For me, he's the most professional on the team along with Juan Ayuso," said Tim Wellens to L'Equipe, before elaborating further in conversation with Marca.

Milan took nine of Lidl-Trek's 46 victories in 2025, including two Tour de France stages on debut and the green jersey. He's optimistic that they are on the rise against UAE and Visma-Lease a Bike – the two teams who finished above them in the UCI's ranking.

"We're currently in an era where Tadej Pogačar is clearly better than everyone else, with other riders like Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel also making history. But cycling is cyclical and new riders and new teams will emerge sooner or later," added Guercilena.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.