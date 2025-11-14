Giro-Tour double or a run at the Classics – Remco Evenepoel begins planning 2026 schedule for first season with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Belgian star says 'In principle, yes' to riding a third Tour in a row, 'although that's not 100% certain yet'

Remco Evenepoel's racing schedule for 2026 is beginning to take place, after he presented two potential plans to his new team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, with either a block at the Classics or racing the Giro d'Italia serving as his build-up to the Tour de France.

The German team will provide feedback on his plans A and B, with the Giro's route presentation on December 1 set to guide their decision. Evenepoel will be at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's training camp in Mallorca in December, where an initial plan for 2026 should be finalised.

The Olympic champion broke his contract with Soudal-QuickStep a year early to be brought in as a marquee signing for Red Bull. In 2026, he could link up with the team's recent Tour podium finisher, Florian Lipowitz or former runner-up Primož Roglič, though Grand Tour leadership will likely be split among the three.

Evenepoel is already a two-time Monument winner from Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and has twice finished runner-up to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at Il Lombardia.

If he is to race the Giro-Tour double, he could have a double appointment with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), before they both try to figure out how to prevent Pogačar from winning a record-equalling fifth Tour de France.

