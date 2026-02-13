'I do feel closure on that part of my career' - Skylar Schneider leaves WorldTour behind for fresh beginning at age 27 with L39ION of Los Angeles

US sprinter begins 2026 season at Valley of the Sun Stage Race in Arizona

ALKMAAR, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 05: Skylar Schneider of The United States and Team SD Worx - Protime leads the peloton during the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 4 a 125.8km stage from Alkmaar to Alkmaar / #UCIWWT / on September 05, 2025 in Alkmaar, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Skylar Schneider rode 2025 season with SD Worx-Protime (Image credit: Getty Images)

Skylar Schneider makes her return to the US peloton with L39ION of Los Angeles at Valley of the Sun Stage Race for the next three days. It's her second stint with the women's US domestic elite squad and her first time lining up at the race in Tucson, Arizona.

It's an abrupt change in many ways for the 27-year-old criterium star, and not just an excuse to get out of the snow and cold temperatures at her home in West Allis, Wisconsin. Skylar Schneider rode last year at the Women's WorldTour level with SD Worx-Protime, which was her second time to experience a "once in a lifetime opportunity" with the same top-level team in Europe.

Without a second year on her SD Worx contract, it was time for a career déjà vu experience with a former team and a reboot with sister Samantha Schneider.

