First new kits of 2026 revealed as teams warm up for the start of the season

Groupama-FDJ United's 2026 kit reprises the design they wore at the Tour de France in 2025

With only a matter of weeks until the 2026 season gets underway and most teams on their December training camps, the first new kits for next year have started to emerge over the weekend, including a teased look for Ineos Grenadiers riders that has divided opinions.

Most teams unveil their new kits in December or very early January, and the first week of December has already brought official reveals for Groupama-FDJ United and Cofidis, with other teams expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

Groupama-FDJ United will race in a kit that is almost identical to the special edition design they wore for this year's Tour de France – blue with an accent red sleeve – but next year their kit will be made by Bioracer, moving on from nine years wearing Alé clothing.

Groupama also unveiled their new Willier livery, in mainly red with blue accents.

Cofidis, who launched their men's, women's and paracycling teams over the weekend, have also gone for a very familiar look, changing little from 2025 except a sponsor shuffle and possibly a slightly different shade of yellow in their block-colour jersey design.

If these two French kits were pretty uncontroversial, the opposite can be said for the design that Ineos Grenadiers teased over the weekend.

Gobik, who makes Ineos' kit, posted a teaser on Instagram over the weekend, showing a glimpse of the new kit and confirming that it would be officially launched on December 17.

Fans then spotted Ineos riders wearing the kit at training camp in Spain, showing off fully grey-white bib shorts that gradient into orange on the jersey.

White or light grey would mark a move away from the darker colour schemes that have characterised Ineos Grenadiers and Team Sky kits over the years, and white shorts remain a controversial fashion choice – even if riders like Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky have popularised the all-white world champion look in recent seasons.

Though the kit isn't official yet, and it could always be a training kit rather than their race get-up, the leaked images certainly divided opinion, with comments ranging from 'Sublime' and 'Nice' to 'Oh god this is horrible'.

We will have to wait until December 17 for the full reveal, as all the new colours for 2026 start to be unveiled.

We'll create a full list to track all the new kits as they come, and have our traditional kit review of the best and worst looks for 2026.