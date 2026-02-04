Alexis Skarda and Maddy Nutt anchor new Q36.5 Women's Off-Road Racing Expedition with early 2026 objectives at The Traka and Unbound Gravel

Cycling apparel company wants to build a network of female ambassadors who can be more approachable than 'hyper-professionalized world of WorldTour road racing'

Cassia Boglio and Maddie Nutt ride in the new Q36.5 colours for the Q36.5 Women&#039;s Off-Road Racing Expedition
Cassia Boglio and Maddie Nutt ride in the new Q36.5 colours for the Q36.5 Women's Off-Road Racing Expedition
Q36.5 announced a four-rider women's gravel racing team for 2026, the Q36.5 Women's Off-Road Racing Expedition. Three-time US Marathon Mountain Bike champion Alexis Skarda and British rider Madeleine 'Maddy' Nutt, last year's Gravel Brasil winner, will anchor the team.

Dutch rider Maaike Coljé moves from five years on the road, the last three seasons with Arkéa-B&B Hotels, for a full-time gravel campaign. Balancing a mix of road and gravel to round out the squad is Australian Cassia Boglio, who earned a bronze in the elite women's road race at nationals and then placed sixth at RADL GRVL. Both had top 10s at UCI Gravel World Series events, Coljé at La Monserrato and Boglio with podiums at Seven and Wish One Millau.

In a company press release, Q36.5 noted they will work closely with the four athletes to continue to improve women’s performance fit and create solutions to the specific demands of the discipline like aerodynamics, on-body hydration and 'thermoregulations' for an optimal range of body temperature in diverse environments.

Q36.5 Women's Off-Road Racing Expedition 2026 roster

  • Alexis Skarda (USA)
  • Maddie Nutt (GBR)
  • Maaike Coljé (NED)
  • Cassia Boglio (AUS)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

