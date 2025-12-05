Payson McElveen unveils film about 'once-in-a-lifetime' ride, finishing 242 miles of New Zealand trails with 25,000 feet of climbing in 24 hours

Payson McElveen (Allied Cycle Works-Red Bull) notched another off-road career achievement in New Zealand last year, completing a unique 242-mile (389km) journey with 25,000 feet (7,620m) of elevation gain in under 24 hours. He did it with 25 minutes to spare.

On Thursday, a feature film, 'Crossings: New Zealand', was released on Red Bull TV to detail the adventure, from pre-ride preparations to the precarious execution. The Colorado native became the first person to connect three 'Great Tracks' trails and finish the ride in one full day.

"What if I said, 'enough'. But what if I don't stop?"

Those were the thoughts McElveen said out loud when doubt crept in during the ride on New Zealand's South Island. Two of the three trails did not allow night riding to protect nocturnal wildlife, so "not only was riding fast a good idea, it would be a requirement to completing the route in one go", McElveen said in the film.

There are three major trails, of 10 total, on the South Island of New Zealand that permit use by cyclists in addition to hikers - the 35-mile Paparoa Track, 53-mile Old Ghost Road, and 49-mile Heaphy Track. The three trails are clustered on the northern section of the island, but are not connected, so McElveen created routes with 113 miles/182km of transfers for a full route.

“The Great Tracks are New Zealand’s crown jewels, so to develop a route that could be accomplished in a single-push ride was irresistible. These trails are so well-maintained and cherished by the locals, and I wanted to honor them with something truly special," McElveen said in a press release.

"When I realized that all three tracks were close enough to link together, I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime challenge. Becoming the first to do so in under 24 hours was the icing on top.”

Payson McElveen makes a water crossing during Great Tracks ride (Image credit: Callum Wood / Red Bull)

Back in 2022, he and Nichole Baker used four days to traverse the Paparoa and Old Ghost tracks, and it was then he began dreaming of linking those two trails with a third Heaphy Track into one continuous endurance ride. That New Zealand trip was also momentous for the duo, as "shortly thereafter Nichole and I hopped over to Tasmania (still our favorite island), and tied the knot".

Two years later, McElveen took on the New Zealand ride, and it became the subject of the third installment of his "Crossings" series, the others featuring long-distance rides across Iceland and Tasmania.

"After Tasmania, I knew I wanted to do something again that pushed me, something with more athletic ambition behind it," he said. “[2024] was a year of consistency, of everything clicking. I really felt like I was racing at a new level."

McElveen's 2024 season saw him complete a second season in the Life Time Grand Prix series, and he finished third overall. He was in top form and good health, and took on the three Great Tracks that fall.

Then in 2025, he suffered a displaced fracture of his right hip while riding through a feed zone at the first event in the Grand Prix, Sea Otter Classic Gravel, taking him out of that race. It also took him out of Unbound Gravel 200, which turned into a stationary start with the race's broadcast crew. The 32-year-old then went on a tear in the back half of the Grand Prix to finish 11th overall, boosted by fifth place overall, fourth among the LTGP field, at Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

With the film launch, McElveen reflected on his off-season challenge from a year ago: "I started the last leg of the journey thinking I was too far behind, but then something clicked. I just decided to go for it. And in the end, I finished with 25 minutes to spare. It was a surreal feeling.”

McElveen will compete for a fourth time in the elite men's field of the Life Time Grand Prix in 2026.