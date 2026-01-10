'It's going to be one hell of a ride' – Brendan Johnston sets off in 4,000km pursuit of fastest known time from Perth to Sydney

Australian gravel professional will have to ride more than 600km a day to top current fastest known time of six days, ten hours and 58 minutes

Brendan Johnston Racing the Life Time Grand Prix in 2025, pictured at Chequamegon
Brendan Johnston racing the Life Time Grand Prix in 2025, pictured at Chequamegon (Image credit: Life Time)

In 2006 when Brendan Johnston caught wind of a monumental challenge being undertaken by local cyclist Richard Vollebregt, an attempt to top the fastest known time for the 4,000km journey from Perth to Sydney, it captured the imagination of the then 14-year-old. Now, 20 years later, he has set off on his own attempt.

"It's just sort of been in the back of my mind since then," Johnston told Cyclingnews from Perth in the days before setting off.

Johnston has a record in long races – being a six-time Australian Marathon Mountain Bike national champion, winner of the Melbourne to Warrnambool, the Dirty Warrny and also a top five finisher at Unbound – but the ultra-endurance sphere is a new challenge. Still, for the rider who in recent years has found his path into professional cycling by evolving into a top gravel racer, the scale of the task is a big part of the appeal.

Johnston took off in the very early hours of Saturday morning from Cottesloe Beach, with his parting words including "it's going to be one hell of a ride".

To beat the record, Johnston will need to ride more than 600km a day as he heads out from Perth, where the Australian Road National Championships are currently underway, before heading east across the long and hot Nullarbor Plain before briefly dipping into the north of Victoria. He will then tackle the final thousand kilometres through inland New South Wales before finishing on the coast in Sydney.

Johnston is planning to take a slightly different approach to the current holder of the fastest known time, Strasser, as while a factor in long distance records can often be very little sleep, that's the element that Johnston is looking forward to least. "I operate as a professional athlete and sleep is pretty crucial to performance," said Johnston.

Strasser, he said, "barely stopped", with an analysis of his figures putting the total stoppage time at about seven hours, though Johnston is planning for about 40 hours stopped in his carefully mapped out day-by-day plan to deliver a target new FKT of six days and nine hours.

"Given the test runs that I've done, it's shaking out as pretty realistic, which is really nice. It's going to depend on the window, for example the wind's not looking very good at this point, but I don't know, it kind of excites me a little bit to have a bit of a rough conditions," said Johnston who is proving once again that he is never one to shirk a challenge.

And that is a good thing given he'll have 4,000km of them to overcome this week.

You can follow the tracking of Brendan Johnston's attempt as he progresses, and donate to his fundraising efforts for Tour de Cure.

