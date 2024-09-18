Wout van Aert signs 'unique' career-long contract extension with Visma-Lease A Bike

By
published

'This is unique in our sport, but we both didn't have to think long about that' says team CEO Richard Plugge

Van Aert wore the red, green and polka dot jerseys at the recent Vuelta a España
Long-term contracts for star riders are becoming more and more common in professional cycling but Wout van Aert and his Visma-Lease A Bike team have gone one step further to sign a "unique" indefinite deal to take him to the end of his career.

The Belgian had been under contract to the end of the 2026 season but will stay at the team for the rest of his racing career and beyond.

