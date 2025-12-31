'A second skin' – Visma-Lease a Bike reveal striking new Nimbl race kit for 2026

Visma-Lease a Bike have released their race kit for 2026 for their men's and women's teams. The new look aims to remain faithful to the squad's favoured combination of mainly yellow and black, but also develops various new patterns that further highlight and intensify references to the squad's nickname of 'The Bees'.

The kit continues to be produced by Nimbl, who moved from providing footwear to their bigger role overseeing all team race kit last July, a switch which coincided with the arrival of Rabobank as a new sponsor.

In a team press release, Visma-Lease a Bike say 2026 kit is created under the tagline "New Season, New Skin" and has a triple purpose: "with a focus on performance and comfort for the riders, while ensuring visibility for fans along the road and on screen." Its stand-out combination of colours also is aimed to guarantee rapid recognition inside the peloton.

The new design, according to the release, "remains true to the signature yellow, complemented by more black details that add contrast and sharpness to the design. The striking yellow enhances the team’s visibility."

Whilst the design of the kit is a clear continuation of the 2025 models, the aim of the new pattern referencing bee hairs is "symbolising the collective strength and teamwork that characterise Visma-Lease a Bike."

The kit is further described as "apparel that protects, moves with the rider, and functions like a second skin."

"A new season always means evaluating, improving, and building further," added Visma team general manager Richard Plugge.



"Our 2026 kit reflects that approach: recognisable in who we are, yet with attention to detail and development."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors