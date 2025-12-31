'A second skin' – Visma-Lease a Bike reveal striking new Nimbl race kit for 2026

Signature yellow design has various new patterns referencing bee hairs

2026 Visma-Lease a Bike new kit (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Visma-Lease a Bike have released their race kit for 2026 for their men's and women's teams. The new look aims to remain faithful to the squad's favoured combination of mainly yellow and black, but also develops various new patterns that further highlight and intensify references to the squad's nickname of 'The Bees'.

The kit continues to be produced by Nimbl, who moved from providing footwear to their bigger role overseeing all team race kit last July, a switch which coincided with the arrival of Rabobank as a new sponsor.

The new design, according to the release, "remains true to the signature yellow, complemented by more black details that add contrast and sharpness to the design. The striking yellow enhances the team’s visibility."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

