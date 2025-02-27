Rabobank returns to professional cycling sponsorship in three-and-a-half year agreement with Visma-Lease a Bike

Team confirms partnership to begin from July with Rabobank placed on men's and women's jerseys as well as involved in Ready2Race program

Cycling: Tour of Qatar 2012 / Stage 2 Team Rabobank (Ned)/ Illustration Illustratie / Team Time Trial / Contre la Montre Equipe / Ploegentijdrit / TTT / Ronde / Rit Etape /(c)Tim De Waele
Rabobank in their last season as naming rights sponsor for the men's WorldTour team in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rabobank is throwing itself back into professional cycling sponsorship after being absent for nearly a decade, with Visma-Lease a Bike confirming on Thursday that the Dutch-based bank would join forces with the squad after signing a three-and-a-half year deal. 

Wielerflits flagged that the re-entry into the realm of men’s and women’s professional cycling was in the wings on Wednesday for the financial institution which has a presence across 35 countries and in 2024 reported a net profit of €5,163 million.

"With the addition of Team Visma-Lease a Bike to our sports partnerships, we are returning to our old love: cycling," Stefaan Decraene, Chairman of the Managing Board of Rabobank, said in a media statement. "As the jersey sponsor of both the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the Development Team, we look forward to supporting the next generation of cycling talent together.”

