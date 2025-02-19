'I'm just going to try and soak it up' – Geraint Thomas kicks off final European stage racing campaign at Volta ao Algarve

By
published

Former double race winner not looking for major results in last participation this week

Geraint Thomas in action with his Ineos Grenadiers teammates during the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday
Geraint Thomas in action with his Ineos Grenadiers teammates during the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of the Volta ao Algarve in 2015 and 2016, with six participations to his name, Geraint Thomas has become a familiar figure in Portugal's best-known early-season stage race over the last decade.

However, after his announcement earlier this week of his retirement at the end of 2025, there could be little doubt that this year's race start at Portimão on Wednesday was probably the most special of his career.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

More news
Tadej Pgacar&#039;s Colnago bike at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogačar wins his first race of 2025: We take a closer look at the striking new bike he did it on
Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates plays up to the camera on his way to the stage 3 victory at Jebel Jais

'No science fiction here' - Tadej Pogačar keeps it simple with family present on Jebel Jais to move into UAE Tour race lead
Bizarre finish at Volta ao Algarve 2025

Chaos as peloton taken onto wrong side of race barriers on sprint finish at Volta ao Algarve
See more latest