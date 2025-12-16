Bianchi recalls Impulso gravel bike due to potential handlebar failure

On a notice on its website, Italian brand Bianchi has recalled its top-spec Impulso RC gravel race bike and has issued an immediate stop ride notice. A statement outlines that:

"A recent quality control inspection has identified a defect in the integrated carbon fibre handlebar, mounted as standard on Bianchi Impulso RC bikes purchased up to 20/11/2025. This defect could result in the handlebar breaking during use."

The recall only affects certain codes. The affected codes are: YTB84, YUB80, and YUB81. These codes can be found 'on the invoice, possibly on the receipt and/or on the warranty card'.

The handlebar code can be found on the underside of the bar (Image credit: Bianchi)

Given the Impulso cockpit was also sold as a standalone product, these are also subject to the same recall and stop ride notice. Cockpits with the codes C2306238 and C2306226 are affected, and these can be found on the underside of the cockpit.

Affected consumers should contact a Bianchi dealership to arrange a free replacement. A full list of Bianchi dealerships can be found here, and if you're unsure if you are affected, then contacting your Biachi dealership is the best course of action.