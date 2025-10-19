Final results of 2025 road racing season indicate Cofidis set to leave WorldTour

Official confirmation is still pending, but final results from the European road racing season indicate that longstanding French team Cofidis will have to leave the UCI WorldTour, cycling's top league, at the end of 2025.

According to multiple media sources, Uno-X Mobility are set to finish nineteenth in the UCI teams ranking, ahead of Cofidis, and will therefore gain access to the slot left by Arkéa-B&B Hotels, who are folding at the end of the year.

Licences for teams for the next three-year cycle of the WorldTour have yet to be published, with applications concluding on October 15, and a definitive finishing order of teams in the UCI rankings will also not appear until next Tuesday.

But barring a major surprise, for the next 2026-2028 cycle, France is due to see its WorldTour representation reduced from four teams to two, Groupama-FDJ and Decathlon CMA CGM, the next iteration of the current Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale squad.

Israel-Premier Tech, due to change its name in 2026, and Lotto will also be promoted, although Lotto's fusion with Intermarché-Wanty, should it be confirmed, will also free up another place in the WorldTour.

This means Uno-X Mobility, helped by their victory by Sakarias Koller Løland at Veneto Classic and the fifth place of Soren Waerenskjold in the Chrono des Nations, are now looking at a place in the WorldTour.

Even though Cofidis is now heading towards ProTeam status, assuming the UCI confirms the team rankings as they stand on Tuesday, the French team will still be assured of an automatic invitation to the leading WorldTour events, along with Tudor and Q36.5.