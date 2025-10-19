Final results of 2025 road racing season indicate Cofidis set to leave WorldTour

Subject to official confirmation, Uno-X Mobility due to move into top league in 2026

Cofidis riders during the 2025 Tour of Guangxi
Cofidis riders during the 2025 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Official confirmation is still pending, but final results from the European road racing season indicate that longstanding French team Cofidis will have to leave the UCI WorldTour, cycling's top league, at the end of 2025.

According to multiple media sources, Uno-X Mobility are set to finish nineteenth in the UCI teams ranking, ahead of Cofidis, and will therefore gain access to the slot left by Arkéa-B&B Hotels, who are folding at the end of the year.

Israel-Premier Tech, due to change its name in 2026, and Lotto will also be promoted, although Lotto's fusion with Intermarché-Wanty, should it be confirmed, will also free up another place in the WorldTour.

This means Uno-X Mobility, helped by their victory by Sakarias Koller Løland at Veneto Classic and the fifth place of Soren Waerenskjold in the Chrono des Nations, are now looking at a place in the WorldTour.

