At risk of relegation from the WorldTour, Cofidis part ways with manager Cédric Vasseur

By published

Raphaël Jeune to step into leadership role of French team

Cedric Vasseur on the Cofidis team bus in 2021
Cedric Vasseur on the Cofidis team bus in 2021 (Image credit: Cofidis)

With a risk of being relegated from the WorldTour for the next three seasons, the Cofidis team have parted ways with General Manager Cédric Vasseur, announcing his departure on Monday.

Raphaël Jeune, who spent two years as a pro in the early 2000s and was a sports marketing manager at Look Cycle International, has been appointed to take Vasseur's place.

However, the team has struggled over the past three seasons, dropping from 15th in 2023 to 20th last season and 21st this year for 20th overall. They are fighting for their WorldTour survival, 1,300 points behind 18th-placed Intermarché-Wanty in the three-year rankings that determine which teams will be eligible for the 2026-2028 WorldTour.

If Cofidis can overtake Uno-X Mobility, who they trail by 175 points, and the proposed merger between Intermarché and Lotto goes through, they could remain in the WorldTour.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.