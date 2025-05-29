Recommended reading

Vuelta a España organisers reject reports that agreement in place for Canary Islands race finish in 2026

By published

Plans for long-awaited return continue, but currently remain work in progress

2024 Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič celebrates overall victory
2024 Vuelta a España: Primož Roglič celebrates overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España organisers Unipublic have denied Spanish media reports that an agreement is now in place for the race to make its long-awaited return to the Canary Islands in 2026.

The Vuelta last had stages in the Canary Islands, an archipelago more than 1,400 kilometres distant from the Spanish mainland and in a different time zone, back in 1988.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.