ADAC Cyclassics Hamburg: Rory Townsend holds off peloton by tiny margin from early breakaway for biggest victory of his career
Arnaud De Lie takes second and Paul Magnier is third in Hamburg
Rory Townsend (Q36.5) took the biggest victory of his career in dramatic fashion at the ADAC Cyclassics Hamburg, surviving from the early breakaway to beat the charging peloton by just a bike length after a breathless chase.
The Irish champion was one of three remaining escapees who made it into the final kilometre with a 10-second lead over the rapidly closing peloton, having been out in front for almost 200km, and was the only one able to launch a final sprint around the last bend.
He was forced to sit down and use every last bit of effort to hold off the sprinters, but the finish line came just in time in Hamburg, with Arnaud De Lie (Lotto) in second place, left banging his bars in frustration as the breakaway rider was left in disbelief.
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) was third at the finish, just ahead of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who rounded out the top five.
"I knew the peloton was coming; I got the time checks in my ear every other second, so I could feel they were close," said Townsend.
"When I saw them, I felt a bit more confident than the two other guys I was with to have the jump on them, so I went early. I have a good sprint usually, especially after a hard day too.
"I kicked with 400 metres to go and went as long as I could out of the saddle, and then I just tried to get as aero as possible to hold on until the line, and it was just this – you probably saw when I came across the line – it was disbelief really, an amazing feeling.
"It's crazy, for sure, a WorldTour race is never something I thought I would do, and just to win a race and to do it wearing the national colours is an incredibly proud moment for me. I think I'm just going to shut up, to be honest, days like this are just really special.
"This is what inspired me about cycling, watching guys like Steve Cummings do things like this – I love watching stuff like this, so to be actually doing it is incredible."
How it unfolded
Men's WorldTour one-day racing resumed for the 2025 ADAC Cyclassics Hamburg on Sunday, with a star-studded start list set to contest the German Classics, notably including Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).
A four-man breakaway got up the road to kick off the 28th edition in Buxtehude, with 207km of explosive racing separating the peloton from the finishing circuits in Hamburg in northern Germany.
It was made up of Rory Townsend (Q36.5), Dries De Pooter (Intermarché-Wanty), Johan Jacobs (Groupama-FDJ) and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), and the quartet quickly built a lead of more than four minutes.
The break led through the first three reps up the key Waseberg climb with their lead intact above three minutes, with the increasing pace in the peloton seeing Milan and some of his fellow purer sprinters get dropped.
The race completely exploded on the fourth lap of the Waseberg, with Jacobs attacking in the break from his three companions, and Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) launching a big attack in the peloton on the steep slopes. Both moves were brought back, but the attacks weren't over.
With another lap up the 900-metre climb quickly approaching, the Czech champion attacked once again on the lower slopes, followed this time by Del Toro and several more of the top puncheurs at the race in Germany.
With 15km to go, the break was only 43 seconds behind, but the latest attacks had created big splits in the front of the peloton and hampered a concerted chase from forming to bring back the break.
De Pooter was dropped by this point, leaving just Townsend, Oliveira and Jacobs in front to defend an only 17-second lead, though they were still pulling through and cooperating, with Alpecin-Deceuninck and Intermarché-Wanty doing most of the chasing.
A lack of cohesion saw the trio extend their advantage to 25 seconds, and they managed to hold that all the way back into Hamburg for the final five city centre kilometres of action.
Under the flamme rouge, the gap had come down, but only to 10 seconds, leaving the trio a chance at the victory. Oliveira and Jacobs both faded quickly as the peloton came into view, not far behind them in the barriered section.
But Townsend had one last surge in his legs, which he launched early with 400 metres to go, getting a gap from the rapidly closing pack. The Irishman had to sit down and fight all the way to the line, but as the line arrived, he just held on, taking his first WorldTour win at 30 ahead of the sprint field.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
