Copenhagen Sprint: Breakaway caught on the line as Jasper Philipsen avoids crashes and chaos to claim sprint victory

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) claimed a chaotic victory at the second edition of the Copenhagen Sprint, in a race that saw multiple crashes on the final circuit, causing splits in the peloton, and a furious chase to reconnect with a breakaway, which was caught just a few hundred metres from the finish line.

Somehow avoiding the incidents that cut the peloton in half, the Belgian sprinter relied heavily on his teammates to keep him in position on the final straight away, where, once the break was caught, he jumped onto the wheel of Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM), making his final kick with just 150 metres remaining to surge past the Dane and take the win.

Andresen was forced to settle for second place while Sam Welsford (Netcompany-Ineos) took third after his team did the lion's share of the work to close the gap to the breakaway on the last lap and set up the final sprint.

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"It was tough, really tough to be back in competition after a few months off," said Philipsen, who has not competed since Paris-Roubaix in April.

"Since Roubaix, I was not racing, so it was a bit painful to have the speed in the legs today. The speeds were high today, and on the city-centre course, we were accelerating the whole time. It was tough for the body."

The four riders in the breakaway, who almost made it to the finish line ahead of the sprint, included Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla), Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), William Blume Levy (Uno-X Mobility) and Mads Andersen (Swatt Club), and for a moment it looked as though they might have been able to make it.

A crash with 18km to go split the main field, where several main sprinters were caught behind in the second group. The four riders still carried 10 seconds into the closing kilometres of the race, but running out of road, they were ultimately caught just a few hundred metres to the line as the sprint ignited.

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"The [crash] had a big impact on how the race unfolded in the end. It was quite hectic all day. Just like last year, there was a crash in the final lap. That was a pity for the guys who went down and for a nice bunch sprint, but I just hope that everyone is OK from that crash. I'm happy with my shape and how it is going, but it's part of the sport, and I hope that everyone is OK," Philipsen said.

"All the teams contributed well to get the break back. The speed was all day very fast; it felt pretty fast, so the breakaway must have been very strong today."

Philipsen will next line up at the Tour de France, where he said this win will add to his confidence.