Copenhagen Sprint: Breakaway caught on the line as Jasper Philipsen avoids crashes and chaos to claim sprint victory

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Tobias Lund Andresen settles for second, Sam Welsford takes third in second edition of sprinter-friendly one-day race

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 14: Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech (C) celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of (L-R) Sam Welsford of Australia and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team and Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM during the 2nd Copenhagen Sprint 2026 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 228.2km one day race from Roskilde to Copenhagen / #UCIWT / on June 14, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen wins Copenhagen Sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) claimed a chaotic victory at the second edition of the Copenhagen Sprint, in a race that saw multiple crashes on the final circuit, causing splits in the peloton, and a furious chase to reconnect with a breakaway, which was caught just a few hundred metres from the finish line.

Somehow avoiding the incidents that cut the peloton in half, the Belgian sprinter relied heavily on his teammates to keep him in position on the final straight away, where, once the break was caught, he jumped onto the wheel of Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM), making his final kick with just 150 metres remaining to surge past the Dane and take the win.

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