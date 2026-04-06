Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes past winners

Race-histories
By published

Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes champions 2017 to 2025

2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes: Kim Le Court-Pienaar claims the winLIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop LR Grace Brown of Australia and Team FDJ Suez celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek during the 8th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes: Kim Le Court-Pienaar claims the win (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes past champions

Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Kim Le Court-Pieneaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal

2024

Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ-Suez

2023

Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

2022

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar

2021

Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx

2020

Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

2019

Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott

2018

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2017

Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.