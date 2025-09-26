'It's unreal' - Lorenzo Finn takes first rainbow jersey for Italy at Rwanda Worlds

'I was more confident in my potential to win' says youngest winner in the men's U23 road race

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Gold medalist, Lorenzo Finn and Team Italy poses on the podium after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025, Men Under 23 Road Race a 164.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 26, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lorenzo Finn (Italy) poses on the podium with the world champion's jersey and gold medal after winning the men's U23 road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorenzo Finn celerated as the world champion for the second consecutive year, swapping out his junior men's road race title with the under-23 men's road race triumph at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships. The youngest winner of the race at 18 (turning 19 in December), his victory marked the first for Italy at these Worlds and a 'special moment' celebrated with his parents in Kigali.

Previous to Finn, Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) had been the youngest winner of the men's U23 road race, taking the title at age 18 (plus 343 days) in 2013, which made him 62 days older than the Italian.

