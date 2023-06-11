Tour Féminin des Pyrénées called off over safety issues

The CIC-Tour Feminin International des Pyrénées 2023 has been called off after two stages over safety concerns.

Friday's opening stage was marred by a spate of dangerous incidents, including oncoming traffic on the race route and parked cars blocking roads elsewhere.

On Saturday, the peloton staged a protest, with repeat neutralisations that effectively reduced stage 2 to a hill climb up Hautacam, where Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez) took victory and the leader's jersey.

However, the final stage of the race will not take place. After multiple teams, including Jumbo-Visma, pulled out and decided not to start, the UCI took the measure of pulling the plug on the whole thing.

"To maintain the safety of the riders, the UCI has taken the decision to stop the Tour des Pyrénées," read a statement from the governing body.

"After consulting with key stakeholders of the event, including the CPA, teams, commissaires, and the organising committee, today’s stage will not go ahead."

Adam Hansen, president of the CPA, which is the union for pro riders, held talks with riders, teams, and the race organisers after the opening stage, with assurances supposedly given that conditions would be improved for stage 2. However, as the riders protested on Saturday, there was still apparently cause for concern.

"The situation on day two was significantly better than during the first stage, but safety is a condition within [the team] to be able to practice the sport in a responsible way," said Jumbo-Visma.

"The riders do not consider it responsible to ride the third stage."