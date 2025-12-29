X2O Trofee Loenhout-Azencross: Mathieu van der Poel adds another victory to season winning streak as Wout van Aert struggles with double flat tires

Race Results
By published

1-2 for Alpecin-Deceuninck as Niels Vandeputte takes second, series leader Joris Nieuwenhuis finishes third

Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross
Mathieu van der Poel wins Azencross (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) continued his cyclo-cross winning streak with a sixth victory of the season at X2O Trofee Loenhout-Azencross in Loenhout, Belgium, on Monday.

"It's a race that is close to home ... There are a lot of people here, and it's nice to win again," Van der Poel said in a post-race interview.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.