X2O Trofee Hofstade: Mathieu van der Poel scorches to another solo victory despite strong Wout van Aert chase in second place

Race Results
By published

World champion wins fourth race from four appearances this cyclo-cross season

KOKSIJDE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 21: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck competes during the 19th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup Koksijde 2025 - Men&#039;s Elite on December 21, 2025 in Koksijde, Belgium. (Photo by Billy Ceusters /Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The second of five cyclo-cross duels between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) this season ended in victory again for the Dutchman at the X2O Trofee Hofstade, with the seven-time world champion opening up a gap on the third lap and extending it all the way to the finish.

Van Aert was second on Monday's race, but will no doubt rue a crash on the second lap after choosing an alternate route around a corner from his long-term rival and sliding out. Having been sat in his wheel at the moment he went down, Van Aert was forced to chase down Van der Poel for the entire 58 minutes of racing, but never remade contact.

Van Aert's disadvantage was eked by Van der Poel's excellence out from 17 seconds to 31 seconds between the end of lap three and lap six, and – despite the Belgian's best efforts – by the end of all nine laps it was 48 seconds.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.