Thibau Nys heads Belgian team for UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in absence of Wout van Aert

With Iserbyt retired, Verstrynge ending his season and Van Aert and Sweeck injured Belgium relies on new national champion

Belgian Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Dendermonde, Belgium, stage 8 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup cyclocross competition, Sunday 28 December 2025.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Thibau Nys won the Dendermonde World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Belgium national team is down half of the riders the coach Angelo De Clercq expected to fill the country's eight-man squad for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships elite men's race, but have filled out the roster with new national champion Thibau Nys at the helm.

The team is without Wout van Aert, who broke a bone in his right foot in a crash during the Zilvermeercross in Mol earlier this month, Eli Iserbyt to an early retirement, Laurens Sweeck to an injured shoulder, and Emiel Verstrynge, who has brought his season to a close to focus on preparation for the road season.

Belgium for the 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Elite Men

  • Thibau Nys
  • Michael Vanthourenhout
  • Toon Aerts
  • Niels Vandeputte
  • Joran Wyseure
  • Toon Vandebosch
  • Jente Michels
  • Gerben Kuypers
  • Reserves: Anton Ferdinande, Wout Janssen, Witse Meeussen, Victor Van de Putte

Elite Women

  • Marion Norbert Riberolle
  • Julie Brouwers

U23 Men

  • Viktor Vandenberghe
  • Mats Vanden Eynde
  • Sil De Brauwere
  • Kay De Bruyckere
  • Yordi Corsus
  • Aaron Dockx
  • Arthur Van den Boer
  • Reserve: Kenay De Moyer

U23 Women

  • Fleur Moors
  • Shanyl De Schoesitter

Junior Men

  • Giel Lejeune
  • Jari Van Lee
  • Bas Vanden Eynde
  • Lars Corsus

Junior Women

  • Liese Geuens
  • Zita Peeters
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

