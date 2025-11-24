North Carolina Grand Prix: Jolanda Neff repeats on Sunday while Cole Punchard bolts to first elite men's win

Cannondale Factory Racing teammates Jolanda Neff of Switzerland and Cole Punchard of Canada pulled out victories from last-lap drama in their respective UCI C2 elite races on Sunday at North Carolina Grand Prix.

Lizzy Gunsalus (Marian University) and Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing) repeated their second-place and third-place podium spots from the day before in the women's race. Neff rode solo both days for a sweep of C2 events, her first 'cross wins with a new Cannondale team. She began her MTB comeback this season after several years with an ongoing respiratory illness.

Like Neff, the 22-year-old Punchard has focused on mountain biking, winning silver in the men's U23 XCO and bronze in the U23 XCC races at Worlds this year.

He went straight to the win at his first 'cross event of the season, leaving compatriot Tyler Orschel (Pan American Union Racing) in second place from a final head-to-head sprint. 18-year-old Tofik Bashir (CXD Trek Bikes) replicated Saturday's third place for his seventh elite podium of the season.

Another sunny, dry day in western North Carolina produced fast conditions at Jackson Park, with reversal of an off-camber section and a 180-turn into the barriers. This year marked the 20th edition of the NCGP, presented by Hunter Subaru, which organisers said was now the longest-running elite-level cycling event in the state.

A group of four riders formed the lead group of the elite women's group after two laps - Neff, Gunsalus, Zoerner and Ella Brenneman (CXD Trek Bikes). The podium trio then dropped the 20-year-old Brenneman to forge ahead for the middle laps.

Near the finish line approaching the signal for three laps to go, Gunsalus clipped a course-marking stake that caused her to get tangled in the tape which allowed Neff to sail away and Zoerner to move into second. However, Gunsalus quickly passed Zoerner to retake second and she rejoined the Swiss leader.

On the final circuit it was a head-to-head battle for Neff and Gunsalus across The Wall, a paved approach to a steep grass ascent. Through a series of corners near the finish, the US rider dropped her chain when she touched wheels with Neff, allowing the six-time mountain bike World Champion to solo for the victory.

Lauren Zoerner (Competitive Edge Racing) leads Jolanda Neff and Lizzy Gunsalus over the barriers at 2025 North Carolina Grand Prix, the second day of C2 racing (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld)

The 22-year-old Pan-American Cyclocross Champion rolled across the line for another second place on the weekend, while Zoerner also replicated Saturday's finish in third, this time just 20 seconds behind Gunsalus.

Canadian duo Elli Clark and Nicole Bradbury, both riding for local Brevard College, finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with Amelia Shea (Feedback Sports) sandwiched between to earn a final spot on the wide-angle podium.

Orschel rode with Tyler Clark (Caledon Hills Armada) and Jules Van Kempen (Team Winston-Salem) as the initial lead trio on the opening laps, joined mid-way by Bashir and then Punchard, leaving day one winner Kerry Werner (Velo Mafia Racing p/b Bikeflights) to find for himself in the chase.

18-year-old Tofik Bashir (CXD Trek Bikes) rides to third place on second day of C2 racing at 2025 North Carolina Grand Prix (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld)

Canadian veteran Orschel launched a solo attack with five laps to go. It took Punchard two more circuits to catch the lone leader, bringing Van Kempen and Bashir along. Van Kempen then lost the group when he slipped out.

By the bell lap it looked like Bashir was headed for his second elite win of the season as he struck out over the barriers from the lap before. But he crashed in the S turns after the tight off-camber section, which allowed Punchard and Orschel to reconnect.

Across the final pass of The Wall, the two Canadians attacked. Punchard held off Orschel for the victory and Bashir took third just eight seconds back. Van Kempen rode solo for fourth while Werner out-sprinted Clark for fifth.

Results

