'Cycling is for a few years in our life, but being a partner, a son, or at some point a father is for always' – Remco Evenepoel talks maintaining mental balance ahead of UAE Tour battle with Del Toro

Remco Evenepoel has said that thinking about "more than just cycling" has been key to him finding mental balance as a professional but also as a person, as he turned philosophical on the eve of his next race at the UAE Tour.

Obsession in sport can often be seen as a means to an end, with the necessary sacrifices to make it at the highest level sometimes being seen as demanding an athlete's full attention. But for Evenepoel – a Grand Tour champion, Monument winner, several-time World Champion and the reigning double Olympic champion – it's the moments away from the bike and his role as a family man that currently keep him at equilibrium.

Sparking his reflection at the pre-race press conference in Abu Dhabi was actually a question from a fan, with the packed room at Colnago World listening in as Evenepoel explained how he's got himself into the right balance.

"I think every rider, but also every human being, in general, handles mental pressure differently. So for sure, it's difficult for me to say how you should do it, but the way I do it is just. when there's a time that I don't have to be thinking about cycling, I will not think about it at all, and I will just enjoy my time next to the bike," said Evenepoel on Sunday.

"Because, of course, we are also just normal people. So let's say that cycling is for a few years in our life, but being a partner of somebody, or a son, or at some point a father is for always. So you need to think more than just cycling, and that's the way that I handle it and the way that I deal with it."

Maintaining the perfect start

With that in mind, this week is an important Evenepoel to think about cycling, as he looks to build on the flying start he's made in 2026 for his new team, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. The favourite for the seven-day stage race, he's up against a strong UAE Team Emirates-XRG outfit led by Isaac del Toro.

It's set to be his final race before heading to a first altitude camp in Tenerife alongside planned Tour de France co-leader, Florian Lipowitz, but Evenepoel is looking forward to more racing after netting five wins from eight days on the road so far.

"It has been a great start, obviously, and I think the most important thingis to find the balance between resting and being serious," he told Cyclingnews ahead of the press conference.

"So I mean, I'll try to rest a bit and then build up again. But usually when I'm in a good flow, I keep this flow for quite a long time, so I hope for the same now, as in Valencia."

Success at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana was his first in a stage race since Volta a Algarve two years ago, but his last at the WorldTour level was actually at the UAE Tour in 2023 – though he has podiumed the Tour de France since then and raised his stock as an overall rider.

"Honestly, I think one of my goals this year is to try and win some more one-week WorldTour races, GCs, and I think this is a very beautiful first opportunity with the TT, and two mountaintop finishes," said Evenepoel.

"I think it's also a perfect race to end the first part with before going on training camps. It's a pretty, beautiful race, and usually the strongest guy in the race wins, and I think that's why we are here; to try and win this race."

There will be one major difference to the 2023 edition, though, with the longer but much shallower climb to Jebel Jais replaced by the viciously steep Jebel Mobrah climb. Geographically, Jebel Mobrah sits similarly placed on the Oman border, but with a brutal final 6km at 12% average gradient.

"It's gonna change a lot with the new climb, but also with the TT being before all the climbs. I think it's gonna be interesting to see the gaps between the GC guys, and then see how tactics will be decided after the TT," Evenepoel added.

"So for me, it's a good thing that the TT is first, so I will try to take a good advantage and then, we'll see how it goes on the climbs, of course. But with the lineup of the UAE Team, they will race it pretty aggressively, I guess. So we'll have to be ready for multiple tactics of teams and then hope for the best feeling as possible."

2023 UAE Tour: Remco Evenepoel (centre) celebrates overall victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evenepoel in February 2026 is completely different to a year ago today, when he was still amid the recovery from his complex shoulder injury that he sustained in December. With a stable winter in his legs, the Belgian can look back fondly on where he's built up from a year ago, to being back at his best.

"For sure, compared to last year, it's a big difference. I think last year, at this time, I was riding my bike for only four or five days at this moment," he told Cyclingnews.

"I finished the season quite strong as well, with all the Championships. So I went into the winter with a very good feeling. Then the buildup was smooth, my first races were smooth, so I think till here, everything has been more or less perfect.

"I think getting answers early in the season is always easier to deal with than having no answers, or havingbad answers, of course. Getting five wins is also good for the head and for the team. I hope I can keep that up and make sure that I stay healthy, stay on the bike. I think that's what's most important."