'The wind, the fight, the chaos, I love it all' – Babette van der Wolf fulfilling dreams of pro road career with EF Education-Oatly

Babette van der Wolf grew up surrounded by bicycles. Her father, Michael van der Wolf, competed in the pro peloton for nine seasons, riding for three different second-tier teams between 1996-2000. She attributes her love for the sport to her upbringing in the Netherlands with a role model like her father, inspiration from her older sister, and an affinity for managing the ever-present wind in the Netherlands – "The wind, the fight, the chaos, I love it all".

While still a junior, Van der Wolf found success on the track, winning a European Championship on the track and finishing with a bronze medal in the Madison (with Nienke Veenhoven) at the UCI Junior Track Worlds in Israel.

In 2023 she moved from a club road team to the Continental level with Lifeplus-Wahoo as a first-year U23 rider. She got a spot on their Tour de France Femmes squad in 2023 and scored nine top 10s the next season, taking third at Antwerp Port Epic Ladies.

This past season, still just 21, she climbed again and landed at EF Education-Oatly with a three-year contract. She finished fifth on stages at both Tour of Britain Women and Giro d'Italia Women, finished second at Bambrugge-Erpe-Mere one-day race and took part in the UCI Gravel World Championships for the home Dutch team.

"Cycling isn’t just about today. It’s your life," she told Cyclingnews.

She's carving a career path with multiple disciplines, but also has an eye on plan B for her future. Quick with a smile, the young Dutch rider shared philosophical points of view on many topics with Cyclingnews. At just 21, she has spent 15 of those on a bicycle, and she's using that youthful experience to "become a strong professional rider".

Cyclingnews: Tell us a little about your family and how your father inspired you and your sister to ride bikes.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Babette van der Wolf: My father was a professional cyclist for many years, winning numerous races and podiums. When my sister was born, he retired to be there for her, though he still raced occasionally in amateur and derny events. Seeing my sister start cycling on her bright pink bike, I wanted one too, and a little jealousy sparked my own passion.

Both my father and sister have always been guiding examples. My sister taught me how high the highs can be, but also how deep the lows, allowing me to learn from her experiences. My father showed me from a young age how to race and win, and I still follow his vision today, deeply grateful for it. My parents’ unwavering support, bringing me to every race and encouraging me even when things went wrong this helped shape my dream.

As I grew older, I raced for a club in Rotterdam and continued watching my father compete. He would guide me through what he would do, and though I was often too nervous to film his finishes and never actually got him on camera, the excitement of those moments made me certain I wouldn’t want to enter cycling any other way.

CN: You have said that you like riding in the wind, which you face a lot in the Netherlands. How it that helped you in the peloton?

BVDW: Yes, I was born in Rotterdam, but I grew up on the island of Goeree-Overflakkee. One thing this island is known for is the wind. From a young age, my dad taught me how to ride in an echelon. And once you understand the rhythm and vision behind it, you start to love it. The wind, the fight, the chaos, I love it all.

It has definitely taught me some lessons – if you’re not in the right position, you won’t be at the front. But it also shows how strong you can be, because you have to ride in the echelon; otherwise, you’ll get dropped.

CN: Tell us about your interests across many disciplines, not just road cycling.

BVDW: When I was young, I started with road and track cycling. Track shaped me into the rider I am today. I also tried cyclocross, super fun but my dad warned me not to do too much, which I’m thankful for.

I focused on track until racing became harder, and last year I decided to focus on road, with some gravel on the side. Living in Switzerland makes that a dream. I’ll never completely stop track, because it has my heart, but when I do it, I want to enjoy it and have fun without too many proving others but myself.

Babette van der Wolf racing as a junior (Image credit: Van der Wolf family archives)

CN: When did you realise the bike could open your world for a career?

BVDW: I think that ever since I was a junior, I’ve always wanted to become a professional. I still remember having to write down my dream on paper, and I wrote: "I want to become a really good pro rider." When I turned U23 and started riding for Wahoo, I was grateful to have the opportunity to race all the big races. However, it also felt like a deep dive into the unknown. That experience, though, helped shape me. Both as a rider and as a person, giving me a lot of experience early on. My first real moment of realization came during my second year as a U23.

CN: The first four seasons you rode with smaller teams, but you earned a podium your first year at Watersley Ladies Challenge. And the next year you had a lot of results. Tell us what event was most special in those years to give you a contract to race for bigger competitions?

BVDW: When I was a junior, the club team I rode for taught me a lot about the [career] road I wanted to take. I had a few setbacks and sometimes faced reality a bit too harshly, but thanks to the right circle I built around me, I kept going and kept believing. I think the biggest lesson I learned was that cycling isn’t just about today. It’s your life.

I became European Champion on the track, finished third at Worlds, and raced at the World Championships in Australia as a junior. After becoming European Champion, I was offered a contract by Lifeplus-Wahoo. I was really grateful for their trust and belief in me.

I got to learn a lot from Malgorzata Jasinska, who was our DS at the time. She taught me how to race the big races, how to handle them mentally and physically, and what it truly means to be a good teammate. She helped me believe in myself when I couldn’t. Most of the time, I raced WorldTour events, so I really wanted to prove myself at the smaller races too, to show both myself and the team what I was capable of. After Antwerp Epic, I got the chance to talk with EF. They shared the same vision as me and believed in the rider I am. And still, they have the same development goals that I strive for.

CN: You landed at EF Education-Oatly for 2025, with security for two more years. Tell us about that step to a ProTeam.

BVDW: I signed a three-year contract with the team, my first real pro deal. Those three years are meant for growth, learning, and development, and I’m truly grateful for the trust the team has in me.

At first, I was a bit nervous to join such a big team with riders I used to look up to, but I embraced it. Even as one of the youngest, I have a dream and a vision. Every race or training day felt like a learning day, and I love getting feedback from DSs, coaches, and teammates. Everyone adds something unique, and that’s what makes this team so special.

Looking back, I’m especially thankful for riders like Alison Jackson and Sarah Roy, who taught me new ways of racing, helped me grow, and showed what true teamwork means.

CN: What made you want to race some gravel? You said your first gravel race at Sea Otter Girona was completed on a road bike with gravel tyres. Was that fun or a challenge?

BVDW: Yes, the Sea Otter race was super spontaneous and looking back, I was probably a bit crazy to do such a tough gravel race with my best friend in the feed zone and hoping my road bike would survive! But what mattered most was that I had so much fun, and even now I still laugh when I think about it.

That race made me want to do more gravel events. It’s something different from road racing, yet just as hard. I live in Switzerland, and riding here on my road bike is simply beautiful; sometimes I completely lose track of time. For me, it’s healthy to combine road and gravel. It keeps me mentally fresh and makes me a stronger, more technical rider on the road.

CN: You finished top 45 at the UCI Gravel World Championships in south Limburg. How did you enjoy the day on the bike?

BVDW: It was a special day. My first Gravel Worlds, and in the Netherlands, with my family cheering on the sidelines. From the first lap it was full gas, but unfortunately I started to feel more and more empty each lap and had to let the group go. I knew my form was a bit of a question mark, but at the end of the day I came for the experience and to have fun and I did.

I’m really thankful to the team for being so supportive of gravel racing, and for giving me an absolute beast of a bike, the Cannondale gravel bike.

Babette van der Wolf on her way to fifth place on stage 4 of Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

CN: Looking back at your education process on and off the bike, what stands out to you?

BVDW: When I was in high school, I sometimes found it difficult to combine school and cycling. My sister was always a great example for me. She’s super smart, a bit of a perfectionist, and she always told me: "School first, cycling second." My sister’s advice was to make my dream happen, with a plan B on the side.

Because only when you don’t have nightmares, you don’t need a plan B to fulfill a dream. But this isn’t the reality... That sentence has always stayed with me. Still, school was a challenge. I changed schools a few times and tried to fit everything into my schedule.

After my first year as a U23, I decided to start studying Medical Science and I’m still doing it today. Not because I have to, but because it’s good to keep a balance with 'normal life' and to keep following my sister's advice.

CN: What is your 'dream' win on the road while you are still a U23 rider?

BVDW: To be honest, I have many dreams. But just like I’ve done before, my main dream remains – to become a strong professional rider. This isn’t about a single day, it’s a journey that spans years.

Of course, I also dream of winning races. As a U23 rider, I'd love to win one of the bigger races, but honestly, any victory would be amazing. One of my goals for next season is to take a win in one of the smaller races, because at the end of the day, a win is a win.